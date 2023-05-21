The 2023 Black Wall Street Legacy Festival will begin Friday, May 26, with an event to mark the publication of Tulsa author Victor Luckerson’s new book, “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street.”

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., and is presented in partnership with Fulton Street Books.

Luckerson, a former writer for Time and The Ringer, relocated to Tulsa to work on this book, which endeavors to present a more comprehensive history of the Greenwood neighborhood of north Tulsa, going beyond the destruction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to explore the indomitable spirit of the Tulsans who struggled against seemingly insurmountable obstacles to their enjoyment of the “inalienable rights” to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Luckerson uses the Goodwin family, whose members include the founder and current owner of the Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, as well as member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, as a way of providing unique insight into a portion of Tulsa history that continues to be revealed to the rest of the world.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival will continue with events through June 1, including an African Street Fest on Saturday afternoon; a concert featuring Tony Mason, Gerald Albright and Club Nouveau beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27; panel discussions and community conversations on issues of race, reparations, social justice and economic empowerment; and more.

For a complete listing of events: blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.

Discovery Awards

The 2023 Discovery Awards, which honor the best musical theater students in state high schools, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust and Celebrity Attractions, the Discovery Awards will feature ensemble and solo performances by 52 students who appeared in musical productions at 25 participating eastern Oklahoma and eastern region high schools.

These students were chosen by a panel of adjudicators that attended all high school productions throughout the school year. The students will spend a week in Tulsa taking part in a seven-day workshop and rehearsal process to prepare for the awards show.

One male and one female student will be chosen to be the state’s representatives to the Jimmy Awards, otherwise known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, which will take place June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

Participating high schools include Augustine Christian Academy, Bentonville High School, Bentonville West High School, Bixby High School, Booker T. Washington High School, Broken Arrow High School, Cascia Hall Preparatory School, Charles Page High School, Claremore High School, Collinsville High School, Courtyard Theatre Productions, Edison Preparatory School, Fort Gibson High School, Glenpool High School, Jenks High School, Metro Christian Academy, Mingo Valley Christian, Owasso High School, Regent Preparatory School, Sapulpa High School, Stillwater High School, Union High School, Bishop Kelley High School, Lincoln Christian and Wesleyan Christian School.

Tickets are $5-$10 and available online at tulsapac.com, by calling 918-596-7111 or at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.

It must be ‘Love’

Tulsa actress Lisa Stefanic will star in a new, original cabaret show titled “Love. I’m Not Kidding,” that will be presented 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, as part of the Thursdays in the Rainbow Room series at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.

She will be accompanied by guitarist Randy Wimer and Broadway veteran Cathy Venable on piano.

Tickets are $15-$20. okeq.org.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.