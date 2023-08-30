James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rockabilly legend and Oklahoma Cultural Treasure Wanda Jackson will be honored Sept. 13, when her official portrait will be unveiled in a ceremony at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Jackson, who earned the title of the "Queen of Rockabilly" for her performances of such songs as “Fujiyama Mama,” “Rock Your Baby,” “Mean Mean Man” and “Let’s Have a Party,” was declared an Oklahoma Cultural Treasure in 2018. Her portrait was painted by Oklahoma native Tracey Harris.

Jackson is scheduled to appear at the ceremony, along with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan and Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples.

Jackson was the 13th person to be named an Oklahoma Cultural Treasure, a distinction bestowed upon individuals whose life's work is considered especially precious or valuable by a particular period, class, community or population. A designee must be 70 years of age or older, be a bearer of intangible cultural assets and have outstanding artistic or historical worth.

Among those given the title are former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo; artists Ed Ruscha, Wilson Hurley, and Charles Banks Wilson; noted historian John Hope Franklin; novelist M. Scott Momaday; and the five dancers collectively known as the Oklahoma Indian Ballerinas: Maria Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteu and Tulsa Ballet co-founder Moscelyne Larkin.

Born in Maud, Wanda Jackson was 17 when she signed her first record deal. Initially a country music artist, Jackson evolved her music into rockabilly in the mid-1950s at the encouragement of Elvis Presley. She earned Grammy Award nominations in 1964 and 1970, and her 2011 collaboration with Jack White, "The Party Ain't Over," brought her new fame. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.