Two multimedia installations that promise to immerse viewers in the life and work of artist Vincent van Gogh are coming to Tulsa.

The first to open will be "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," which will open Oct. 19 in the former Fox movie theater in the Country Club Plaza Shopping Center, 3314 E. 51st St. It is scheduled to run through Dec. 31.

The other, titled "Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," will open Nov. 18 at the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, better known as OKPOP, 422 N. Main St. Its run will continue through Feb. 1, 2024.

The "Beyond van Gogh" exhibit has been touted as "coming to Tulsa" for close to 18 months, while the "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" has appeared on the city's cultural radar relatively recently.

The two exhibits are among a handful of similar multimedia installations focusing on van Gogh's life and work that have been touring the world for several years.

One of those exhibits, "Immersive Van Gogh," was in Oklahoma City for a month-long run earlier this year. Coincidentally, the company that produced this show, Lighthouse Immersive, recently filed for bankruptcy.

"Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" was created by Exhibition Hub, a company based in Brussels, Belgium, that has created more than 70 multimedia immersive exhibitions that have been shown around the world, is being presented in partnership with Fever, a live-entertainment discovery platform.

Tickets for the Tulsa run start at $29.90 for adults, $17.90 for children ages 4-12. To purchase and more information: vangoghexpo.com/tulsa.

"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, with the installation itself created by Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

Tickets for "Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" start at $33.99, $19.99 for children ages 5-15. To purchase and more information: vangoghtulsa.com.

Both installations offer VIP packages, as well as virtual reality experience for an additional charge.