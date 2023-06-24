The summer issue of Tulsa World Magazine comes out Sunday and features our annual list of 50 things you should do, see, eat and experience this year.

We also have a compelling story about Utica Square, Tulsa’s iconic outdoor shopping venue. Insiders put rumors to rest and share exciting future additions to this beloved shopping center.

This edition also has a story about James Garner’s legacy. The daughter of the Oklahoma-raised actor tells behind-the-scenes stories of family life.

Also, find out secrets and surprises about Harwelden as the mansion celebrates its 100th year, get tomato recipes for your new crops and learn why Hawley Design has stood the test of time in this edition.

