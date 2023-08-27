James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will begin its 2023-24 concert season with the traditional Symphony in the Park at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

The free concert is held in conjunction with the Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl, where area art venues, restaurants and night spots offer special events ranging from new exhibits to drink specials to live music.

The Tulsa Symphony’s concert will feature an array of light classical works along with orchestral arrangements of pop music favorites, conducted by the orchestra’s regular guest conductor, Ron Spigelman, and will conclude with a fireworks display over the Guthrie Green stage.

Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. While tickets are free, patrons are encouraged to register at tulsasymphony.org, which will enter them in a drawing for prizes that include tickets to the orchestra’s season-opening gala concert, “Prelude: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5,” and tickets to its “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” film with a live music concert.

The “Symphony in the Park” concert will also coincide with the Tulsa Symphony Giving Day, which will begin at midnight Friday, Sept. 1, and continue until 11:59 p.m. All gifts made during this 24-hour fund drive will support the orchestra’s education and community engagement initiatives that serve more than 30,000 Tulsans each year.

“The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra provides educational and community service programming that supports early childhood development, the 55+ community, and those at area soup kitchens, hospitals and veteran care facilities,” Fund Development Chair Lynn Goldberg said. “These initiatives need the full support of the Tulsa community in order for TSO to continue offering them free of cost to all participants.”

Early gifts will be accepted online beginning Monday, Aug. 28; checks payable to Tulsa Symphony Orchestra postmarked by Sept. 1 will also be included in this campaign.

For more information, and to contribute: tsogivingday.org.