It is easily the most famous four-note phrase in the history of Western music: the quartet of notes that opens the Symphony No. 5 in C Minor by Ludwig van Beethoven.

That motif — dramatic and portentous in spite of, or perhaps because of, its brevity — has often been described as the sound of "fate knocking at the door," a description that Beethoven himself likely never used.

Almost from its first performance, the Symphony No. 5 has proved to be one of the most beloved and influential works of music ever written, as well as one of the most performed symphonic works of all time.

A recording of the first movement was included in the golden phonograph disc included in the Voyager satellites sent out into deep space, while here on Earth, the work has been used for everything from disco soundtracks to selling headache remedies.

The Tulsa Symphony will open its 2023-2024 season with a concert titled "Prelude: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5," beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger, who last led the orchestra for its season-opening concert in 2022, returns to conduct the concert, which will also feature "Le Corsaire," Op. 21, by Berlioz, and the Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar.

Debuted in 1919, Elgar's concerto did not gain wide acceptance until the 1960s, when cellist Jacqueline Du Pre's recording of the work with the London Symphony Orchestra became a surprise hit. Since then, the piece has become a staple of the cello repertoire.

Joining the Tulsa Symphony for the Elgar will be Sterling Elliott, a young cellist who has earned acclaim and awards for his work in symphonic and chamber music. Elliott recently was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and has performed as a soloist with a number of major U.S. orchestras.

Tickets for the concert are $20-$78. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

Comedian Alingon Mitra

Stand-up comic Alingon Mitra brings his "Too Good" tour to the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St., for one show, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. His appearance is sponsored by the South Asia Performing Arts Foundation.

Mitra is best known for his appearance on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," where his affable presence and tightly composed jokes had him finishing first in the public vote five weeks in a row.

He has also performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Conan," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and "Adam Devine's House Party" on Comedy Central.

In addition, Mitra was a writer for the Harvard Lampoon and wrote for such shows as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Adam Ruins Everything."

Tickets are $25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

'The Chinese Lady'

Afong Moy is 14 years old when she’s brought to the United States from Guangzhou Province in 1834. Allegedly the first Chinese woman to set foot on U.S. soil, she is put on display for the American public as “The Chinese Lady.”

For the next half-century, she performs for curious white people, showing them how she eats, what she wears, and the highlight of the event: how she walks with bound feet. As the decades wear on, her celebrated sideshow comes to define and challenge her very sense of identity.

Lloyd Suh's play "The Chinese Lady" uses the true story of Afong Moy’s life to create a dark, poetic, yet whimsical portrait of America through the eyes of a young Chinese woman.

World Stage Theatre Company is presenting "The Chinese Lady" with performances at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 and 10; 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 7-8; and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at its theatre space, 1130 S. Harvard Ave.

Tickets are $15-$25. buy.ticketstothecity.com.

'map(un)mapped'

The newest exhibit at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., features works by artists from throughout the country that use map-making as a means for internal and external exploration.

"map(un)mapped" is co-curated by gallery owner and artist Steve Liggett with Walt Kosty, another Tulsa artist who has been involved in genre-defying art projects for many years. It will open to the public with an artists' reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and will continue through Oct. 5, when it will close with a series of performances.

“Walt and I have worked together on projects for over 40 years now," Liggett said. "He helped me start many projects that included the New Genre Festivals and the Poetry Slams when I was with Living Arts.”

Liggett said a class he took in “Personal Cartography” through Ghost Ranch, a retreat and education center in New Mexico, piqued his interest in the concept of the "artist's map."

"I did a lot of research into the subject and thought it would be a great challenge for artists to work with 'map' as a theme," he said. "Walt came to mind as a curator, as he has been for several months researching the Arkansas River and creating work about his research."

The exhibit includes works by poets, dancers, photographers, painters, sculptors, potters, quilters, paper makers, musicians, mixed media makers, installation and digital artists.

The exhibit will include a media work to be represented at the gallery and online at the liggettstudio.com website during the course of the exhibit as well as physical object artworks in the gallery.

