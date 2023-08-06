James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa Repertory Musicals will present the musical “Falsettos,” with performances 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St.

Written by William Finn and James Lapine, the musical began as two-thirds of a trio of one-acts that trace the life of a man named Marvin as he comes to grips with his sexuality, his Jewish heritage, family relationships and the specter of the AIDS epidemic.

The original Broadway production earned Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score, while a 2016 Broadway revival earned an additional five Tony Award nominations.

The Tulsa production, co-directed by Chris Hietikko and Rena Cook as a staged reading, will star Mike Pryor as Marvin, Kara Staiger as his estranged wife Trina, Sam Briggs as his lover Whizzer, with Thomas Farnan-Williams as Mendel, Cathy Rose-Bergenroth as Dr. Charlotte, Kendall Trotter as Cordelia and Kyle Patten as Jason. Christy Stalcup is the show’s musical director.

Tickets are $25. To purchase and more information: tulsamusicals.com/falsettos.

Tulsa Ballet prepares for Jacob’s Pillow debut

Later this month, Tulsa Ballet will make its debut at one of the country’s most prestigious dance events, the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival.

“Jacob’s Pillow is both the oldest and the most prestigious dance festival in the United States,” said artistic director Marcello Angelini. “Its roots trace back to the early 1930s, and it has been named a National Historic Landmark for its importance in America’s culture. What makes this appearance even more remarkable is the fact that Tulsa Ballet will close this year’s festival in one of the two most coveted slots in the festival’s calendar.”

Tulsa Ballet is set to perform Aug. 23-27 at Jacob’s Pillow, located in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts. The company will be presenting a triple-bill program that consists of three works created for Tulsa Ballet: “Divenire,” by Nicolo Fonte, “Celestial Bodies” by Andrew McNicol and the main duet from Katarzyna Kozielska’s “Ode.”

Angelini said, “We realize most of our patrons won’t be able to follow us to Massachusetts (even though the prospect of spending a week with temperatures below 65°F might be tempting to some of you). So, we created an opportunity to experience the program, just a few days before it premieres at the Pillow, in our very own Studio K.”

The company will present its full Jacob’s Pillow program at a Bon Voyage Gala Performance, Friday, Aug. 18 at Studio K in the Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K Theater, 1212 E. 45th Place. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person, and seating is limited. To purchase: 918-749-6006. tulsaballet.org.

Tulsa Ballet school names new principal

Tulsa Ballet will welcome Lauren Richter as the new principal of the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education School, who will assume the position on Aug. 12, 2023. Prior to joining Tulsa Ballet, Richter was on the faculty of the San Francisco Ballet School, which Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini described as one of the top American ballet academies.

“Lauren is also a ballet studio owner, which gives her a great understanding of how to interact with parents and students of all ages and backgrounds, as well as the leadership tools to manage and achieve the academy’s artistic goals,” Angelini said.

Richter said, “My aim has always been to offer the highest quality training to my students, while taking great care to foster a healthy learning environment in which the student’s physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing can flourish. Discipline is an essential aspect of classical ballet training and is a valuable trait to have in all areas of life.

“I aim to instill the discipline required for growth and success, not out of fear, but rather by nurturing a deep appreciation and respect for this beautiful art form in the hearts and minds of our students,” Richter said.

Richter takes over the principal job from Arlene Minkhorst, who will officially retire in October after working with the school for five years.

Richter will meet with guests of Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education’s free Immersive Ballet Experience, which will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Brookside campus, 1212 E. 45th Place, and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19, at the Hardesty Center for Dance Education, 1901 W. New Orleans St. in Broken Arrow.

Cherokee Freedmen exhibit opens

An exhibit about the Cherokee Freedmen, which explores the Cherokee Nation’s history with Black slavery, is now on display at the University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, 101 E. Archer St.

“We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” debuted in Tahlequah at the Cherokee National History Museum last year. It is presented as part of the Cherokee Freedmen Art and History Project initiative, which seeks to broaden Cherokee Nation’s understanding of the Cherokee Freedmen experience and ensure that it is included in the greater narrative of Cherokee history.

“This exhibition showcases the journey of Cherokee Freedmen, illuminating an unwavering determination in the face of adversity,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It serves as a tribute to the enduring spirit of our Freedmen brothers and sisters, and reaffirms our commitment to reconciliation, honoring the deep bond that unites us as Cherokee people.”

The exhibit also discusses the steps taken by the tribe to strip Freedmen and their descendants of tribal citizenship and examines the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reaffirmed Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation.

The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 23.

‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’

Green Country Children’s Theatre is presenting Virginia Koste’s adaptation of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at the Broadway Theater, 720 S. Kenosha Ave.

Koste’s take on this classic story uses the novel’s author, L. Frank Baum, as narrator of the tale about a young Kansas farm girl named Dorothy who gets whisked off to a magical land, and befriends an unlikely trio of outcasts to aid her in her efforts to return home.

Tickets are $14-$16. To purchase: greencountrytheatre.com.

Ok, So Tulsa presents ‘Hot Mess’

The storytelling organization Ok, So Tulsa will host its monthly story slam 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

The theme for this month competition is “Hot Mess,” and storytellers are encouraged to share true, personal stories — funny, poignant, uplifting, whatever — that in some way relate to the given theme. Stories can be no longer than five minutes and must be told without notes or script. The audience will vote on the best storyteller, with the winner earning a cash prize.

Admission is $7. Must be 18 or older to attend. To purchase tickets: eventbrite.com.

