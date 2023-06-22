Tulsa Opera announced in a statement on its website that the company is canceling its two mainstage productions for the 2023-2024 season.

In addition, Ken McConnell, who served as the company's general director and CEO since 2018, has resigned.

Aaron Beck, a longtime Tulsa Opera staff member who took over as artistic director in 2022 following the departure of Tobias Picker, has been named the interim general director.

According to the statement at tulsaopera.com, the company cited financial struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the decision. (The company's headquarters, at 1610 S. Boulder Ave., sustained significant damage during the June 18 storm, with much of the company's library of librettos and recordings severely damaged.

"Here in Tulsa, we saw a 39% drop in revenue last year and this year, we’re facing a 44% decline." the statement reads. "Further, the average cost of a large production is up by 22%, now costing well over $400,000 per show."

"Operas around the country often only recoup about 30% of the total production cost from ticket sales," the statement goes on. "Here at Tulsa Opera, we typically see just 10-20% of our total cost paid by ticket revenue....(T)hese numbers are simply not sustainable."

In light of this, the statement continues, the company has decided to cancel its planned productions of the Gilbert & Sullivan operetta "The Pirates of Penzance," which was to open the season in October, and its May 2024 production of Verdi's tragedy, "La Traviata."

One thing that will go on is the company's Encore Series, a new program of events that present opera music in unexpected venues. The Encore Series includes “Opera Rocks the Country,” Jan. 24 at the Church Studio; the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” Feb. 9-11 at the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Oklahoma Equality Center; and “Opera Fizz: A Bubbly Night of Music and Mixology” April 6 at Living Arts of Tulsa.

The company also plans to continue its various educational and outreach programs such as Songs By Heart, Tulsa Youth Opera, the Raise Your Voice Tour, Aria Yoga and Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale.

The statement concludes, "We plan to announce updates later this summer or early fall about our future direction. Please know we are as passionate as ever about opera and our commitment to Tulsa Opera remains unchanged. Our goal is to make these reductions now so that we can grow in the future. We will try new things so that our financial viability becomes a strong foundation we can build on in years to come."

Calls to interim general director Aaron Beck were not answered before deadline.

Those who have purchased tickets for "The Pirates of Penzance" or "La Traviata" may request a refund, or can credit the amount to a future Tulsa Opera production. One can also credit the ticket price paid as a donation to Tulsa Opera in lieu of a refund. For more information on refunds, email acurry@tulsaopera.com or call 918-582-3133.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.