The 2023 American Organist Guild's Southwest Regional Convention, which runs from Tuesday through Friday, June 27-30, features workshops, recitals and public performances.

Organists from throughout the region will be in attendance at the convention, which will include tours of such Tulsa attractions as Greenwood Rising, the Bob Dylan Center, the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Woody Guthrie Center.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: 50 things we are loving in Tulsa right now Scene Editor Nicole Marshall Middleton talks to Editor Jason Collington about the Tulsa 50, the Tulsa World’s annual list of picks for the latest and greatest Tulsa has to offer.

Other special events include a performance by Oklahoma Bach Chorale, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Holy Family Cathedral, 801 S. Boulder Ave.; and a duo recital by two of the country's most acclaimed concert organists, Ken Cowen and Bradley Hunter Welch, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

For a complete list of activities, and details about the pipe organs at the various Tulsa churches that will be used in performances: agotulsa2023.com.