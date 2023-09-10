James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa Ballet made a bit of dance history this summer when the company performed as part of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in western Massachusetts.

Jacob’s Pillow is the longest running international dance festival in the country, founded in 1933 by modern dance pioneer Ted Shawn. The festival has hosted acclaimed dance companies of all disciplines over the years, but Tulsa Ballet is the first dance company from Oklahoma to be invited to participate.

Tulsa Ballet was one of the companies to close the festival, with performances Aug. 23-27. It presented three works that were recently created for the company: “Celestial Bodies” by Andrew McNichol, “Divenire” by Nicolo Fonte, and the pas de deux from “Ode” by Katarzyna Kozielska.

The company’s performances routines drew standing ovations from the crowds, even when rain storms in the Berkshire Mountains forced the show to relocate from the festival’s main outdoor theater to smaller indoor venues.

Local dance critics praised the company’s performances, extolling the “muscular, constrained, cathartic” choreography of “Ode,” performed by Arman Zazyan and Regina Montgomery, and Fonte’s “Divenire,” which contained, in the words of Berkshire Eagle writer Katherine Abbott, “some of the highest and most beautiful leaping variations of any company this summer.”

Josephine Sarnelli of the online magazine In the Spotlight, said Tulsa Ballet’s performances were “an outstanding performance of contemporary ballet at its best,” adding that “Artistic Director Marcello Angelini wisely chose challenging choreography to highlight the technical proficiency and artistry of his troupe.”

