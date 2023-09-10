James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It takes a certain amount of bravery for a choreographer to walk into a ballet studio.

“You just have to convince yourself that you’ve got something important to get across to the dancers, even if they might not understand why you’re asking them to do all these ridiculous things,” Penny Saunders said, laughing.

Saunders is one of the choreographers whose work will be featured in Tulsa Ballet’s season opening production, “Creations in Studio K,” the annual showcase of new dance pieces created specifically for the company.

This year’s program, to be performed in the ballet’s Studio K Theater, will include an encore performance of Yury Yanowsky’s 2019 creation, “The Sun Sleeps,” and the world premiere of “Only the Lonely,” a new work by Adam Hougland set to songs by the late Roy Orbison.

Saunders’ piece is titled “Ballyhoo” and uses as its starting point sounds and images from TV commercials from the 1950s and ’60s, a time when cigarettes were hawked as being healthy, when men’s after-shave lotions were packaged with self-defense tips to ward off aggressively amorous women, and one’s whole world could collapse should other people notice that dirty ring around one’s collar.

“I also do a lot of sound editing myself, and I’ve done other (dance works) that delved into things such as radio shows from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s,” Saunders said. “So I was always running across lots and lots of commercials, and I always thought they were quite interesting.

“So I started wondering if I could put together a work that was based around that kind of propaganda, which was full of these messages about how to be, how to live, who to love, what to look like, how one should behave within our society,” she said. “I think is relevant to today, because we’re still bombarded with these images and stereotypes — about what a woman should be, or what a man’s role should be, or what kind of family is ‘really’ a wholesome American family.

“I found all that loaded language to be very intriguing,” Saunders said, “and I tried to make the most upbeat, sarcastic piece I could possibly think of from it.”

In addition to audio from mid-century commercials, Saunders also is incorporating popular songs from the period by such artists as Perry Como, Doris Day, Tex Williams, Eartha Kitt, Michael Wall and Tennessee Ernie Ford.

Any work that deals in some way with American advertising in the middle of the 20th century has in some way to acknowledge “Mad Men,” the award-winning TV series set in the world of Madison Avenue advertising agencies in the 1960s.

Saunders said she did get some inspiration from the TV series, especially when it comes to the look of the piece.

“There are a lot of props and wigs and cigarettes and all sorts of things in this piece, to the point where it’s almost cartoonish,” she said. “I did that on purpose, because I wanted to pull out all the stops. The feel of the piece is probably more musical theater than anything else I’ve done, because it’s full of these little character moments. It has its slow, pensive sections, but there’s a lot of very upbeat dancing in this piece.”

Saunders has worked with Tulsa Ballet once before, creating a piece that Tulsa Ballet II performed in 2018 as part of its “Emerging Choreographers” program. She was scheduled to create a piece for the main company as part of the 2019-2020 season, but that had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had begun work on that piece for 2020, but when it came time to ready it for this year’s show, Saunders had a change of heart.

“Marcello (Angelini, Tulsa Ballet artistic director) and I decided that it was better to leave that one behind and start afresh,” she said. “There were a lot of changeovers with the dancers from 2020. Also, the theme of the piece is more heavy, and it just wasn’t interesting enough for me to revisit and try to present it. It was a lot more exciting to start new and make something fresh, something that relevant to this moment in time.”

The fact that the majority of dancers in Tulsa Ballet are from countries other than the United States — not to mention being too young to remember TV ads from the 1950s and ‘60s — was another reason why Saunders spoke about being brave to walk into a dance studio with an idea such as “Ballyhoo.”

“I know that a lot of what I’m asking them to do doesn’t align with their fantastic ballet training,” Saunders said. “But these dancers didn’t hesitate at all. I think they’re just having a good time, even if the messages that they’re hearing in the course of the work are kind of absurd to them. They can’t believe that these were actual commercials. But they were.”

