Spies are no strangers to danger.

The heroine in the spy rom-com novel “The Blonde Identity” is a stranger to herself.

“The Blonde Identity” is the newest book from Tulsa-based author Ally Carter, who will attend a ticketed Magic City Books-presented release event 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Foolish Things Coffee Company, 1001 S. Main St.

The book begins with the heroine waking up outdoors in the middle of the night in Paris. Lost: Her memory. Found: A target on her back. Why are people trying to kill me?

“Get up, Alex! Run!” urges perhaps the hottest guy she has ever seen.

So, Alex is her name?

Well, not alex-actly. But there’s a legit reason for folks to assume she is Alex.

Readers learn Alex has an identical twin who is a spy. The identical twin is the primary female character in the book. The mistaken identity situation leads to the twin coming face-to-face with the perils of the spy game, but she has no spy training to help her survive. It’s a good thing the hot guy who urged her to run seems to be on her side. Maybe he will even teach her secret agent tactics, like how to kill someone with a shrimp fork, if necessary.

The idea for the book came from a few different things, according to Carter, who in a recent phone interview said she really wanted to write an identical twin project. She also cited a long history of spy movies with an amnesia element.

“You have got ‘The Bourne Identity.’ There’s a movie called ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ with Geena Davis. There was a whole season of ‘Alias’ where she had amnesia,” Carter said. “Spies and amnesia kind of go hand in hand.”

What’s amazing about to her -- and it kind of cracks her up -- about those kind of stories is the heroes retain muscle memory. They are still able to be action figures come to life, never mind the amnesia.

“So I was always laughing about what if you woke up with amnesia and everybody thinks you are going to have the kick-butt skills, but you don’t,” she said. “You have this totally different other skill set. That’s really where it started from was the idea that you wake up and everybody thinks you are Jason Bourne, but you are not. You are Jason Bourne’s identical twin who is completely and utterly unqualified for Jason Bourne’s life.”

Carter’s life? She’s one of you. She was educated at Locust Grove (where she was a state FFA officer) and Oklahoma State University before wrapping up with a trip to Cornell. Her mother is a retired English teacher, so maybe becoming a writer was always the dream?

“It was definitely the dream,” she said. “I never in a million years thought it would actually happen. It was sort of like (a kid saying) ‘I want to be an astronaut. I want to play in the Super Bowl. I am going to write novels.’ You say these things and you think that would be very, very cool, but I honestly believed that wasn’t in the cards.”

Spoiler alert: The dream came true -- or at least the one about becoming a writer.

“I have been extraordinarily lucky,” Carter said. “The YA (young adult) boom happened right as I was getting into the business and I had an agent who said ‘Why don’t you try writing YA? and it just kind of fit my natural voice. Just a lot of things happened at the right time. There are a lot of people who are just as talented as me and worked just as hard as me and didn’t make it and didn’t get to have 19 books. I never want to lose sight of that.”

Carter made her bones in YA. She’s the creator and writer of the Gallagher Girls and Heist Society series, which have sold more than three million copies in 25-plus languages. She shifted gears with book No. 19, which was written for adults.

“I am primarily a YA author and specifically of the Gallagher Girls,” she said. “People ask me all the time ‘Is the new book part of that series? Is it set in that world? Is it those characters?’ It’s not. But I think it’s very much the kind of thing that if you liked that, this will appeal to you.”

“The Blonde Identity” is not Carter’s first foray into adult rom-coms. She wrote the screenplay for “A Castle for Christmas,” a 2021 Netflix holiday hit that starred Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

And “The Blonde Identity” isn’t Carter’s first book that targets adult readers. She said her first two books were written for adults, but people have sort of forgotten their existence. She’s sort of going back to where her career started.

Carter said she tried to write “The Blonde Identity” as a YA novel for years and couldn’t make it work. A writer friend, Rachel Hawkins, suggested every problem Carter was having with the book would disappear if the characters were adults.

“She said ‘You don’t understand how free it will be to write adult,’ and she was 100% right,” Carter said. Hawkins was thanked in the book’s acknowledgments.

Library Journal and Publishers Weekly described “The Blonde Identity” as “un-put-down-able.” Carter said she is “overwhelmingly grateful” for feedback so far.

“We sent it out to a bunch of authors that I really admire and they were all extremely gracious and read it and had wonderful things to say,” she said. “The booksellers and the journalism people have all been really kind. ... It just feels like the book I was meant to write. The fact that other people have responded to it is just really icing on the cake.”

Carter, asked if she is pivoting to adult books or going back to YA, said her current philosophy is to write what’s fun.

“That may sound a little bit flippant,” she said. “But I think I am such an overthinker that it’s very, very easy for me to try to have like a 15-year plan and everything, when I think that probably I write better and things just tend to work out a little better when I write the book I want to read in that moment. That ends up typically being the book that other people are also in the mood to read.”

Carter said she is -- right now -- very happy writing adult. She is working on new proposals and those are adult proposals. “But tomorrow I might get an idea for a YA or something else and think that’s what I’m going to write. I’m going to try not to overthink things as much in the future and just sort of go more instinctively.”

Carter said she has been fortunate to work with people who are good at their jobs and at no point has anyone tried to change her or how she writes.

“They don’t want me to write an Emily Henry book,” she said. “They don’t want me to write a Stephen King book. They don’t want me to write a somebody else book. They just want me to write an Ally Carter book. I have been very, very lucky in that regard.”

“The Blonde Identity” ends with the possibility of another adventure. In a perfect world, Carter said her next book would be about Alex, the spy who is the twin sister of the primary character in “The Blonde Identity.”

“I would very, very much like to tell Alex’ story,” Carter said. “I think that’s sort of a natural next step and I think she is a really interesting character that I would dearly, dearly love to dig into Alex and figure out what makes her tick.”