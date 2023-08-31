James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ten multidisciplinary artists, including four Oklahomans, make up the 2024-2026 Tulsa Artist Fellowship awardees.

Previously, the Tulsa Artist Fellowship was a two-year program, but beginning with this year, it will become a three-year program. More than 1,000 people applied for the fellowship, which includes an annual stipend as well as residential and studio space to allow participants to create freely.

The 2024-2026 cohort includes artists and arts workers across a wide range of disciplines including fiber art, film, photography and poetry, among others. The new three-year structure advances the Fellowship’s mission to support independent arts practitioners and serve as a global model for mobilizing communities through the transformative power of the arts.

“Tulsa Artist Fellowship believes this visionary cohort of socially invested creatives will move the state of Oklahoma forward through groundbreaking arts practices," said Carolyn Sickles, executive and artistic director of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship. "The awarded projects are forward-thinking, demonstrate impactful community engagement and will significantly contribute to Tulsa’s progressive arts identity.”

The 2024-2026 Tulsa Artist Fellows, and their artistic specialties, are:

Miguel Braceli, Brooklyn, N.Y.: Large-Scale Participatory Art, Architecture & Education

Shane Brown, Tulsa: Photography, Photojournalism

Adam Davis, Los Angeles: Photography

Boris Dralyuk, Tulsa: Poetry, Translation, Criticism

Eyakem Gulilat, Oklahoma City: Interdisciplinary, Photography

Hong Hong, Hefei, Anhui, China: Papermaking, Painting, Fiber Art

Pardiss Kebriaei, New York, N.Y.: Social Practice, Interdisciplinary, Nonfiction

Le’Andra LeSeur, Jersey City, N.J.: Multidisciplinary

Kashona Notah, San Bernardino, Calif.: Poetry, Literary Fiction & Nonfiction, Journalism

Warren Realrider, Norman: Sound, Performance

Established in 2015, Tulsa Artist Fellowship was created as a civic enhancement initiative by the George Kaiser Family Foundation to help address the most pressing artistic challenges for contemporary arts practitioners living in and joining the city of Tulsa. For more information: tulsaartistfellowship.org.