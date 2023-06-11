The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum had planned an exhibit that would mark the 50th anniversary of Tulsa’s American Theatre Company.

The only problem was, the company’s 50th anniversary was in 2020, when theaters, museums and just about every other place where people might gather had shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once things opened back up again,” said Sophia Hurd, director of exhibits at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum, “we knew that we had this show in the pipeline, so to speak, and thought now was good time to put it on display.”

“Take a Bow: 50 Years of American Theatre Company” is now on display at the museum, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

The exhibit draws from the collections of several ATC members who have been with the company since its inception.

The largest contingent of items is from Jo Wimer, who created many of the costumes for productions that ranged from productions of plays by Shakespeare and Ibsen, to the company’s original satiric reviews, centered around the character and family of Joyce Martel, embodied by Melanie Fry.

Actor and playwright Bob Odle, who with composer Richard Averill wrote the company’s adaptation of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which has become a holiday tradition, as well as fellow actor Jim Queen and the company’s long-time set designer, Richard Ellis, also contributed items to the exhibit.

The exhibit fills two rooms on the museum’s second floor. One room gives a kind of behind-the-scenes look at the sometimes improvised way a theatrical costume was made, using butcher paper to create the patterns.

Visitors are also encouraged to design a costume of their own, using felt figurines that can be affixed to a felt-covered panel.

The second room features about a dozen mannequins adorned with some of the more elaborate costumes from past productions, such as a lavishly detailed coat for Captain Hook in the company’s production of “Peter Pan,” or dresses worn by the company’s long-time artistic director Kitty Roberts in roles that include the title character of “Hedda Gabler.”

“I wanted to make use of the costumes, because it’s a way for people to really see them up close, and see all the work that went into creating them,” Hurd said. “There’s an incredible amount of detail on some of these costumes that you would never be able to see during a performance.”

Hurd said she also endeavored to include supplemental materials, such as photos, programs and posters, that were either directly related to the costumes, or from the same era.

One case, for example, contains the silvery wig that Odle wore to portray the Rev. Oral Love in the “Joyce Martel” shows, while another has the all-white cape and suit the character wore. Next to this is a photograph of Odle in his full “Rev. Oral” regalia.

“Personally, I like the fact that (the exhibit) included a lot of the original shows we did, like ‘Joyce Martel’ and ‘Eddie and the Ecclectics,’ but also ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘The Crystal Forest,’” said Lori Bryant, former chair of the company’s board of directors.

“We wanted to show the widest range of things that we could in the space we have,” Hurd said.

While the show is currently open to the public, American Theatre Company will host an official opening event, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum.

The evening will include music and light refreshments, and will pay tribute to founding members Odle, Ellis, Marilyn Neal and Jerry Pope, as well as remembering ATC company members who have passed away.

The event will also include news about the company’s upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased at americantheatrecompany.org.

The exhibit “Take a Bow: 50 Years of American Theatre Company” will be on display at the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum through October 2024. For more information: tulsahistory.org.

