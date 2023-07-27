Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Terry Bradshaw didn’t hesitate. Asked if he could have the music career of any artist who ever lived, he quickly dropped the names of Glen Campbell and Alan Jackson.

Music has long been a side venture for the Pro Football Hall of Famer. He was cutting records when he was quarterbacking the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowls. He’s got music in him, still.

Singing will be part of the gig when Bradshaw brings his Bradshaw stage show (“The Terry Bradshaw Show”) to Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson for a series of performances, the first of them being 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Additional performances are scheduled Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. For tickets, go to claycoopertheatre.com.

A news release said Bradshaw, who turns 75 in September, will give fans an up-close and personal account of his storied life. Bradshaw took part in a phone interview in advance of the Branson shows. Let’s start with age. Doesn’t he act too youthful to be almost 75?

“I think it’s just a case of staying busy, staying active, never slowing down, always coming up with new ideas and things we want to pursue and spending all your time not idle,” he said.

“My mind is not idle. That may have something to do with it. Let’s not kid each other. I don’t have the go power I used to have, but I can spend a few hours clipping pastures and I can go out there and lift weights. I can travel and try to sell stuff. I just keep busy. It makes all the difference in the world. I hear people say ‘I am 58 and I am retiring’ and I say ‘for what?’ Whatever you are retiring from, you are just going to get another job because you are going to be bored. My dad retired at 62, and the first thing he did was buy a piece of land and put some cattle on it and then he’s putting up new fence and he’s digging a tank and on and on and on he went. He stayed busy.”

• Bradshaw has known he was blessed with a stronger-than-average arm ever since he was a champion javelin thrower as a kid. But when did he know he had a gift for making people smile and laugh?

“That has always been there. You have seen kids like me. We can’t sit still. We are ADD. We are talking constantly. We are visiting. We are struggling in school. We can’t focus. And the thing when I was growing up was ‘He’s a hyper boy.’ Now they’ve got a name for it — ADHD and ADD. I actually went and got tested for that, and that’s how I found out I was ADD. It wasn’t a surprise to anybody. But ADD people like myself, we are creative. Our brains, we can’t focus on things we don’t like. Things we do like, we can focus on them. That makes all the sense in the world when you look at the things I have done and done well at in life.”

• Bradshaw is no longer an Oklahoman. He relocated to Saint Jo, Texas, after selling his sprawling ranch in Thackerville.

“It got to be too much for me,” he said. “Too much land — 840 acres is a lot of land. I can fertilize this place three times a year. That place, every other year. It’s just expensive. When I got cancer, I just made a hard decision. 'Let’s get out of here. We don’t need this.' I don’t know what God’s got in store for me or how much time I have left. I don’t want to stress myself out, because I cannot have a place that doesn’t look good. I want the grass cut. I want the weeds out. My wife goes ‘Well, that’s the Virgo in you.’ I’ve got ADD and I’m a Virgo. You better have deep pockets if you’ve got that kind of combination.”

• Bradshaw said he will sing eight or nine songs at his Branson shows and has added two gospel songs. He loves gospel music and said “nothing comes close to it.” He’s getting ready to record a new gospel album.

Regarding the Branson dates, he said, “I open the show up singing, then I tell stories and I sing. The show is all about me telling my life story, and then I sing. People ask ‘What does he do?’ I sing. They don’t know what they are getting into until they are getting in there and it’s ‘Oh, he sings.’ It’s fun. I like to watch the look on their faces when you start singing — if you are singing good. If you are singing bad, keep the lights on me. I don’t want to look out there.”

• Bradshaw elaborated on why he would like to have the music careers of Campbell or Jackson.

“I want to be able to write like Alan and sing like Glen, although I love Alan Jackson’s singing. But Glen Campbell was always an artist that I absolutely loved.”

• Bradshaw said he likes traditional country and doesn’t listen to modern country. He listens to the Willie Nelson channel (Willie’s Roadhouse) on SiriusXM. He said he doesn’t like modern country at all, although he admires the talent.

“When you get past the peak of Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait — there are so many artists,” Bradshaw said before breaking out in song with a snippet from T. Graham Brown’s “I Tell it Like it Used to Be.”

“There are several artists I really enjoy, but, today’s artists, I am just not into it. I’m not into the songs. Very seldom is there a unique song. You know what I am saying? Like George Jones sang ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today.’ That is a unique song. Everything today is just rhythmic. Everything sounds the same.”

Bradshaw has writer friends that will go unnamed. He tells them he doesn’t like modern country.

“They don’t either,” he said. “But they have to write what sells.”

Bradshaw said his wife likes Chris Stapleton, and he does, too. “But I’m a song guy. If the songs aren’t any good, I don’t listen. That’s just it. If the songs aren’t any good, I don’t care who you are. I’m not going to listen to it.”

Bradshaw said he likes Okie singers Toby Keith and Vince Gill, and there's a Little Big Town song that he digs, but he lamented that older country artists can’t get airplay.

“Listen, if George Jones came back today and started his country career, he probably wouldn’t have one,” he said. “Loretta Lynn. Really? It’s kind of like football has gone from bump-and-run coverage to wide open offense. It has changed.”