Pro Football Hall of Famer and television personality Terry Bradshaw will return to Branson for performances at Clay Cooper Theater this summer.

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” will run from Saturday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31.

A news release said Bradshaw will use music, colorful stories and “honest reflections” to recount pivotal moments in his career and life, on and off the field.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Branson and the show I love performing,” said Bradshaw said in a news release. “It’s a high energy sing-fest, where we usually perform seven to nine songs, and I share some pretty legendary stories of my life -- always with a lot of love and humor.”

Following its successful premiere on the Las Vegas Strip, “The Terry Bradshaw Show” has toured nationwide, giving fans an up-close-and-personal account of his storied life, from growing up in Louisiana and winning four Super Bowls to starring in movie and television projects, including his family’s hit reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch.”