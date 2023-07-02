A unique collaboration among the state’s top arts funding organizations helped to spearhead the Oklahoma Legislature to approve an investment of $10 million in rebuilding Oklahoma’s arts and cultural sectors.

The money will come from the state’s allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act and was approved by a majority of the Legislature.

The Oklahoma Arts Council, in partnership with Arts Alliance Tulsa and Allied Arts in Oklahoma City, worked together for close to two years to lobby for passage of the proposal, which OAC Executive Director Amber Sharples calls “transformational.”

The new bill became law on May 26.

“We had conversations about developing a proposal and leveraging the public and private aspects to show a unified front, to say this was not something a state agency could carry, or that private concerns could carry it alone,” Sharples said. “It took us coming together to get across the importance of supporting our creative sector.”

The Oklahoma arts and cultural sector is a $4.5 billion industry, which provides more than 38,000 jobs throughout the state, according to figures provided by the OAC. However, the sector reported unprecedented losses of more than $43 million during the height of the pandemic, with more than half of the state’s arts and cultural organizations losing 50% of their annual revenue.

These losses were perhaps most keenly felt in the state’s rural areas, which rely more heavily on state aid to provide for their communities. That was why, Sharples said, it was a priority for all involved that 50% of the ARPA funds would go to rural communities.

Sharples said the Legislature’s approval of the bill is an indication that the state government understands the importance of Oklahoma’s arts and cultural sector as an asset strengthening our state’s ability to compete for jobs and new industries.

“This transformational investment will pay long-term dividends in creative workforce development, talent retention, education and more,” she said.

One reason the $10 million in ARPA funds is considered transformational is that the money can be used for things that regular grants from organizations such as the OAC cannot ordinarily fund.

“Normally, the funding that we provide must be used for delivery of services, specific programming and the like,” Sharples said. “They can’t be used for building or technology upgrades, or any other tangible infrastructure projects. That isn’t a restriction in this case. This will spark vital community and economic development across all 77 counties.”

Sharples said information about how organizations may apply for the grants will be made available at a later date, but the hope is that the ARPA funds should become available to state arts organizations in six to nine months.

