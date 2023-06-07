A ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Route 66 Spirit of America Museum is scheduled 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the museum, located on Route 66 at 220 W. Main Street in Stroud.
The new museum’s founder and director is Steve Brant, a New Yorker who relocated to Oklahoma with the intent of opening a museum.
The museum’s interior features displays related to historical figures and pop culture.
For more information on Brant and the museum, see the Sunday, June 11 edition of the Tulsa World.
Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World Scene Writer
