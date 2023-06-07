A ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Route 66 Spirit of America Museum is scheduled 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the museum, located on Route 66 at 220 W. Main Street in Stroud.

The new museum’s founder and director is Steve Brant, a New Yorker who relocated to Oklahoma with the intent of opening a museum.

The museum’s interior features displays related to historical figures and pop culture.

For more information on Brant and the museum, see the Sunday, June 11 edition of the Tulsa World.