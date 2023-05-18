The Philbrook Museum of Art will begin building a new outdoor event space that will occupy a little-used area of the museum’s midtown campus, thanks to a gift from the A.R. & Marylouise Tandy Foundation.

The Tandy Pavilion will be a 6,000-square-foot facility with a 2,000-square-foot patio that will be used for everything from arts education programs to social gatherings, special events and “even just a place to hang out and relax,” said Scott Stulen, the museum’s president and CEO.

The pavilion, designed by Selser Schaefer Architects and to be built by Manhattan Construction, is expected to be finished by the spring of 2025.

The gift from the Tandy Foundation, which totals $10 million, will also enable the museum of add new lighting, accessible pathways, restrooms and updated security measures. The pavilion itself will include storage space as well as a catering kitchen and will be available for outside entities to rent for events, depending on the museum’s schedule.

Stulen said the total cost for the project is $12 million; the additional funds will be raised through private donations.

The idea for the pavilion grew out of the challenges the museum had to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a way, the pandemic shutdown was something of a blessing for us, because it forced us to put business as usual on pause,” Stulen said. “We were doing more and more outdoor programming as a result, and that got us thinking about new and different uses for the spaces we have that are either undeveloped or underdeveloped.”

One of those spaces is the far southern edge of the Philbrook property, an area that the staff refers to as “the grassy knoll,” beyond where the cabin called “Slumgullion (The Venerate Outpost)” stands.

The pavilion will be situated so that it will not be visible from, or interfere with visitors’ enjoyment of, the Philbrook formal gardens.

“Our goal in all of this is to preserve all the things that people love and cherish about Philbrook, while providing additional opportunities to expand those things that are at the heart of the Philbrook experience — namely art and education,” Stulen said.

Chairwoman of the Philbrook board Marcia MacLeod added: “We are profoundly grateful for a legacy of support from the Tandy family and to the Tandy Foundation for this remarkable gift to our community. The bold vision for this project reflects Philbrook’s work to embrace both art and gardens and carries with it an important message that this museum is innovative and welcoming to all.”

