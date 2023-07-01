Two questions tend to surface in the minds of those observing a piece of contemporary art for the first time. One is, “How did they do that?” The other is, “Why did they do that?”

The new exhibit at Philbrook Museum of Art will give patrons the chance to explore those questions in a hands-on way, with special interactive stations that will let museum visitors create their own unique worlds out of basic, everyday items.

“New Realms: Art Lab” is an innovative exhibit that uses contemporary art works from the Philbrook’s permanent collection as a launching pad for the viewer’s own creative impulses.

“We’ve heard from a lot of families who tell us how much they love touring the museum’s grounds and taking part in our interactive programs and walking through the galleries,” said Jenny Fisher, the museum’s manager of youth and family audiences and curator of the new exhibit.

“But one thing we’ve often heard is that people aren’t really sure how to look at art, especially contemporary art, and how to talk about it with their children,” Fisher said. “One thing I’ve always been interested in is building bridges between art and people and finding new ways to engage people with art. So I thought about an exhibit that would engage people of all ages deeply with certain works of art, and then give them the opportunity to experiment with what the artist was thinking about the piece they created, right there in the gallery.”

To help make the interactive experience as accessible and approachable as possible, Fisher selected works from Philbrook’s permanent collection, as well as a few pieces on loan from other venues, that make use of common household objects and transform them into the “alternate realities” of the various artists’ visions.

Some of the works that will serve as the “launching pads” for visitors’ creative work are recent acquisitions to the Philbrook collection that have not been put on display before.

One is Raúl de Nieves’ “The Leap into the Sun,” an 81-inch circular, 3D collage work made with plastic toys and flowers, fabric, beads, shredded paper and other items. While the pieces that make up the image reflect the artist’s childhood memories, he once said of the work that his purpose was to “just put everything in a blender in order for it to build its own new life.”

Another work in the show is by the American surrealist George J. Marinko. Titled simply “Still Life,” at first glance the painting looks like a large vase of flowers set against the sort of pastoral background that was Thomas Hart Benton’s stock in trade. Upon closer examination, what might at first be taken for flowers are instead gears, electric fans, block-and-tackle setups and other such man-made objects.

“It’s a very fun piece because it challenges people’s preconceptions of what beauty can be,” Fisher said.

Other pieces in the show, Fisher said, have been in the Philbrook collection for some time, and while they are the work of well-known American artists, they still require some sort of storytelling to help audiences understand the purpose and import of these pieces.

Two of these that will be on display are by Robert Rauschenberg, part of his series of “Cardbird” creations.

“When these works have been on display, they always get a reaction from viewers,” Fisher said. “Usually it’s people asking, ‘How can this be art? It’s made of cardboard!’

“But that’s what this exhibit is all about,” she said, “getting people to see not just works of art, but the materials artists use to make art and the ideas that are behind the art.”

The exhibit’s opening area, titled “Enter the Experiment,” leads to a space with Rachel Rose’s video art work, “Lake Valley,” which depicts an unusual pet animal — an amalgam of dog, rabbit and fox — that leaves its bland suburban home for a surreal adventure in a nearby wood.

Rose’s animation combines hand-drawn work with collage to create this unusual world, which is shown in a space lined with plush carpeting upon which viewers may recline, as well as a bench formed out of corrugated cardboard, as they watch the video.

“We wanted that space to have the feeling of being in one’s living room or TV room,” Fisher said.

Once visitors have gone through the first area of the exhibit, they can move on to the interactive sections of the exhibit, each of which deals with specific aspects of the art works just observed.

In “Shadowland,” for example, three big-screen-TV-sized light boards are set up, and visitors can hang multi-colored shapes on them, which will alter how the light appears on the white wall opposite. Soft orbs and cubes are available to create shadow patterns or new spaces within the room.

The next room is “Cardboard Dimension,” an area filled with hundreds of examples of that ubiquitous container, the cardboard box, which visitors can use to build and dismantle their unique creations on an epic scale.

The final section is the “Makers’ Realm,” which includes baskets filled with plastic shapes that can be fitted together in myriad ways. For those who need to give their imaginations a boost, a large wheel affixed to a wall can be spun to provide a prompt for how to begin building one’s sculpture.

Tulsa’s Fab Lab manufactured the pieces used in the “Maker’s Realm,” while Green Bay Packaging of Tulsa supplied the cardboard boxes.

While the interactive elements are for all ages, Fisher stressed that this is something more than the kind of hands-on activities one might find in a children’s museum.

“Everything is very strongly rooted in the art we will have on display,” she said. “We are wanting to facilitate ways for people of all ages to consider how an artist might manipulate and transform everyday materials into works of art that truly create these new worlds, these alternative realities. And we want people to understand the fact that there are things all around us that you can use to create art.”

