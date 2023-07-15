FICTION

1. “Will They or Won’t They” by Ava Wilder (Dell)

2. “A Fistful of Death” by Judy Spoon Ertel (WestBow Press)

3. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang (William Morrow & Company)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

6. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)

7. “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl” by Renee Rosen (Berkley Books)

8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

9. “This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Gallery / Saga Press)

10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Feed Your Child’s Future Health: Prevent Disease before It Starts” by Denise C. Scott (Denise C Scott)

4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

5. “Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principles That Shape Our Lives” by Kit Yates (Scribner Book Company)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

10. “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America Along Route 66” by Brennen Matthews (University of New Mexico Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

2. “Andy Pershing and the Seven Wonders Warriors” by Bret Ballou (High Bridge Books)

3. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

4. “The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)

5. “The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

6. “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus” by Dusti Bowling (Union Square Kids)

7. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Yearling Books)

9. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

10. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)