LOCUST GROVE — Linda Stone Callery said her father’s story — a story about “overcoming” — is something others need to hear. The story will be shared in a new museum.

Her father was Willard Stone, a renowned artist who died in 1985.

There’s already a Willard Stone Museum east of Locust Grove, where he spent the last 44 years of his life, but the small museum is open by appointment only.

Stone’s family wants to relocate and upgrade the museum. The new home for the museum will be a building in downtown Locust Grove that once housed the town’s first bank. The new Willard Stone Museum will be able to preserve and display more of his art and will be more tourist-friendly.

Tax-exempt status was secured in December 2019. The new museum site was purchased following a successful fundraiser in March 2020. An architect provided a design that Callery described as “incredible.” A builder was ready to start renovating. Then COVID arrived, and progress stalled. Since that time, Callery lost her home to a fire.

Callery now wants to move the museum project forward. She said close to a million dollars is needed for the renovation.

“We can’t do anything until the electricity is done, and they have to rewire the whole building,” she said, estimating that the cost for that work is between $50,000 and $60,000.

“If I can get that so I can at least get started on the building, it would give me some hope,” she said.

A second annual fundraising golf tournament is scheduled Sept. 19 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa. Registration and sponsorship information is available at willardstonemuseuminc.com. Those who purchase sponsorships valued at $2,500 or more will receive a pewter miniature of one of Stone’s sculptures. Donations to the museum can be made at willardstonemuseuminc.com.

Stone, who has Cherokee ancestry and who spent early years in Oktaha, became a master sculptor despite a childhood accident. When he was 13, he picked up a blasting cap and it cost him a thumb and two fingers on his right hand.

That’s just part of his “overcoming” story. His father died when Willard was a year and a half old. His mother and her siblings were sharecroppers. After his father died, the land owner didn’t believe surviving family members could bring in the crop and resorted to extreme measures to try to remove the family, according to Callery. The measures she talked about in a recent interview sound as if they could have been ripped from the pages of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Obviously, Dad had a purpose to achieve because he escaped those things,” Callery said.

Stone’s story includes being “discovered” by a postal carrier.

“After dad lost his fingers, he quit school because he was real depressed,” Callery said. “He wanted to be a painter. He got real depressed because, on his right hand, his fingers were stubs. The day that happened, when they took him to Muskogee, because that was the closest emergency room, there was a plastic surgeon from Tulsa that would go to Muskogee once a month to take care of lower-income people, and he just happened to be in the hospital that day Dad came in.”

Callery said it was a miracle the surgeon happened to be in Muskogee that day to “repair” her father, who sustained injuries other than losing fingers.

Stone began scooping red clay out of a ditch and working with the clay to rehab his injured right hand, according to Callery. He crafted little statues out of the clay and put them on the mailbox. The statues made an impression on the postman, who arranged for Stone to meet Grant Foreman.

A Boy Scout leader and Oklahoma historian, Foreman encouraged Stone to enroll in art classes at Bacone College.

“And the story just goes from there,” Callery said.

Stone was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1970. His works are displayed at Gilcrease Museum, the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, the Cherokee National Museum and the Smithsonian.

