“It’s very simple. Do you see the smoke? That’s where she’s at now.”

Hearing those words is how Holocaust survivor Bella Eisenman found out her mother was killed in the Auschwitz concentration camp in July 1944.

Her story is the first one shared in “Humans of the Holocaust,” the newest exhibit at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art in Tulsa.

The exhibit by Tel Aviv-based photojournalist Erez Kaganovitz is deeply inspired by popular digital blog Humans of New York, which seeks to tell stories of people from all walks of life.

Kaganovitz narrowed down the topic to something close to him, as he is the grandson of Holocaust survivors.

“In an increasingly visual world, the photographs and stories that go with them provide a powerful and relatable medium,” Kaganovitz said on the Humans of the Holocaust website. “The exhibit engages viewers with the human stories behind every photo, and by extension, helps them imagine the millions of untold stories.”

The exhibit consists of 30 photographs, all with stories of survival and loss. Bella Eisenman’s story begins the exhibit, but along the way you meet a variety of people, including survivors of the infamous “twin experiments,” a Jewish soldier and Gidon Lev, who is known for sharing his story with over 450,000 followers on TikTok.

Immortalizing the stories is important to not only Kaganovitz, but also Sofia Thornblad, who is the director of collections and exhibits at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Art.

Thornblad spoke at the exhibit’s opening June 16, telling viewers to find the joy and human emotion in the stories, as that was something the Nazis were unable to take away.

“A collective fear has been held for some time that once the last survivor has passed away, people will forget about the Holocaust,” said Thornblad in her opening speech. “With antisemitism on the rise, this is an especially worrisome fear.”

According to a study by the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic attacks were at an all-time high in 2022, with almost 4,000 antisemitic instances reported in the U.S. This is a 36% increase from 2021, and the highest reported since the study began in 1979.

“I think we are seeing some similar hatred that was in the 1930s in Germany,” Thornblad said. “You see this snowballing effect of hatred, not just antisemitism — it’s homophobia, racism, sexism, all those horrible ‘isms’ that just pile on top of each other and contribute to one another, as well.”

Thornblad is a recent addition to the Sherwin Miller Museum of Art’s staff as she recently finished her master’s degree in museum studies and has a bachelor’s in Holocaust and genocide studies from Keene State College in New Hampshire.

“This is something I’ve decided in my head: It’s going to be my responsibility to carry these stories with me,” Thornblad said. “It’s a big responsibility.”

Thornblad said she is in one of the last generations to be able to interview Holocaust survivors and believes in showcasing their stories as a way to combat hate.

During her opening speech Thornblad quoted Anne Frank: “Despite everything, I believe people are really good at heart.”

Thornblad said she shares a similar belief to Frank and believes that just like hate is taught, compassion can be, too.

She said that when educating people about atrocities like the Holocaust, it is important not to shy away from the dark truths but to also teach compassion for groups that may not be part of our everyday life.

Oklahoma legislators passed a law requiring Holocaust education as a requirement for sixth-12th grade students in public schools. The bill went into effect in the 2022-2023 school year, and conferences were recently held in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to help equip teachers with the tools needed to teach about such a tragic subject.

Since 2014, Tulsa Public Schools has brought its eighth grade students to the Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center inside the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. Since then, more than 27,000 students have visited the museum, and over 30,000 students from surrounding states have received tours, as well.

Cathy Kass has been a volunteer docent for the museum since 2019. She often leads school tours through the exhibit and tells each of them about Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel, whom she saw speak over 30 years ago.

Kass spreads the late author’s message to every tour group: “Once you hear the story, you become a witness, and a witness has to then tell the story.”

Exhibit 'The Humans of The Holocaust' exhibit is on display at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Art from June 16-Dec. 31. The museum is located at 2021 E. 71st St. Hours: Monday-Tuesday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Wednesday: Closed (scheduled tours only) Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Noon-5 p.m. The museum is closed to observe federal holidays as well as Jewish holidays. Ticket information: Adults (age 21+) $6.50, seniors (age 55+) $5.50, students (ages 13-21) $3.50, groups of 10+ $3/person Free admission: Museum members, school teachers with school ID, “Blue Star Families” and uniformed service members. For more: jewishmuseumtulsa.org

