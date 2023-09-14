The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit spent six weeks in Oklahoma City last year, announced a new partnership to create special immersive exhibit for the museum.

The exhibit, which will be located in the museum's west hallway, will be a large-scale, floor-to-ceiling projected display that will encircle visitors in western vistas, immersing them in the sights and sounds of the American frontier as an introduction to the museum's other galleries.

The project is part of museum's "Live the Code" capital campaign announced last month, which will raise $40 million to modernize its guest experiences and infrastructure.

“The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum's collections allow us to tell the stories of the West better than anyone, and now we’re advancing the museum-going experience to make sure those stories connect with our guests,” said Museum President Pat Fitzgerald. “Today, museums are not just repositories for the important archives of our past, they are increasingly interactive. Collaborating with a world-class creator of experiences like Lighthouse Immersive will elevate our storytelling and set the bar for museum-based immersive experiences.”

The museum approached Lighthouse Immersive with the idea after the success of "Immersive Van Gogh" at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The new exhibit is now in development and the first phase of the multi-faceted project has a projected launch date of March 2024.

