Many people have speculated about what they might do if they could rule the world.

It’s something Tulsa playwright Ilan Kozlowski has been considering for some time, and he has decided it’s a job he does not want to have.

“If I were the landlord of this planet,” Kozlowski said, “I can say truly that I would not renew the lease for this place. I’d just walk away.”

It is not because Kozlowski is a cold, unfeeling person — he’s quite the opposite, in fact. And therein lies his reason.

“Something I’ve noticed over the last 10, 12 years is that there has been a real change in our collective culture,” Kozlowski said. “Simply put, we aren’t kind to each other these days. There’s no real sense of empathy for other people.

“I’m a firm believer in the idea that if I want to know truly how you feel, what your needs are, then I need to wear your sandals for a while,” he said. “And that’s not the way things are these days.”

These issues are of deep importance to Kozlowski, and when he decided to share his thoughts with others, he chose to do so in what might seem an unusual way — by writing a musical comedy about the possible end of the world.

“The Divine Resigns” will have its world premiere Sept. 8-9 at the Lynn Riggs Theater at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.

The musical, which is being presented by Blackjack Rewrite Company, was written in collaboration with award-winning songwriter and musician Patrick Savage, whose career has ranged from performing at venues throughout his hometown of Tulsa to writing for, and recording with, such acclaimed Nashville artists as Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Dan Smalley and Trisha Yearwood.

Kozlowski and his wife attend a synagogue at which Savage occasionally performs, but it took a mutual friend to bring them together for this project.

“It was right at the beginning of the pandemic (when Kozlowski first approached Savage about the musical), and I had lots of time on my hands because all my gigs were being canceled,” Savage said.

“I read the script and thought it was a really neat idea,” he said. “And it was out of my wheelhouse where I usually write. It wasn’t like anything I’ve ever tried to do before, so I was thrilled to give it a shot.”

“The Divine Resigns” begins when the titular deity decides he does not want to extend the lease to those creatures who currently inhabit the planet Earth.

“He’s not happy,” Kozlowski said. “He gave us this Garden of Eden, along with this instruction book as to how to take care of it, and we’ve turned it into a hell, into a place where hate has become acceptable.

“So he calls up his attorney, a nice Jewish man from Brooklyn, and tells him he’s not going to renew the lease on Earth,” Kozlowski said. “And guess who is interested in taking over this planet? It’s the Devil himself, who is running out of room in Hell.”

This leads to a courtroom showdown, as the human race tries to argue its case for continued existence, with the Devil and his demons doing what they can to steal Earth for themselves.

Casting this tale of a spiritual showdown over the fate of the human race as a musical comedy, Kozlowski said, was the only possible solution.

“Comedy is in very short supply in the world today,” he said. “I’ve seen too many shows about depressed families breaking up — I think it’s time we send in the clowns. And music always has a way of lifting people up. That’s what I want this show to do.”

“Just because it’s a comedy doesn’t mean it can’t have a strong message,” said George Romero, the founder of Blackjack Rewrite Company and the musical’s director. “I call it a gummy vitamin. It’s good for you, but it’s also a chewy little candy.”

For Savage, the musical presented a number of challenges, in that Kozlowski wanted songs that would represent certain characters — a klezmer-style number for a Jewish rabbi, a Bollywood-style song for a Hindu priest.

“Yes, the songs in the show are all over the map, I guess — all over the globe, really,” Savage said. “Primarily as a songwriter, I write country songs, but as a musician I’ve played almost everything over the years. I’ve played in the pit band on a lot of the touring shows that come through town at the PAC, and I love the musical theater world. So it’s not (something) I’m completely unfamiliar with.

“Ilan already had the script and story very far along when I became involved,” Savage said. “He had a good idea of where he wanted songs and who would sing them, and had even written some lyrics. From there, I took his lyric ideas and wrenched and tweaked and hammered on them, tightening them up to fit musical phrasing.”

Kozlowski approached a number of local theater companies about staging “The Divine Resigns,” but only Blackjack Rewrite Company showed an interest.

“I’m at the point where I prefer to work only on original material,” Romero said. “I love being able to develop fresh voices and fresh points of view, and also this is easily the biggest show we’ve ever done. It’s a challenge on every level, because we’ve never done a musical before.”

The production features Alex Isaak, Kendon Henry, Andrew Smith, Brian Grace, Paulette Record, Ashe Baileigh and Maureen Hawley, with vocal direction by David Rowe and choreography by David Rickel.



