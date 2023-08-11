Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All the usual entertainment publications devoted ink to Alice Ghostley during the course of her acting career.

And this makes perfect since if you know Ghostley’s origin story: She also was profiled in a train magazine.

Ghostley, a Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress from Henryetta, was born in a train station.

In 1993, a writer for Amtrak Express magazine secured an interview with Ghostley for a story about her roots and career. Headline: “She knows her station.”

And you know Ghostley if you paid any attention to television sets for, oh, pretty much the entire second half of the 20th century.

Ghostley was a cast member or guest star in pretty much everything and was best known for playing the bumbling witch Esmeralda on “Bewitched“ and Bernice Clifton on “Designing Women.” Her filmography includes motion pictures like “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “The Graduate“ and “Grease.”

Ghostley died in 2007. What would have been her 100th birthday is approaching. She was born Aug. 14, 1923, in a train station in Eve, Missouri, where her daddy was a railroad telegrapher. In honor of the pending Alice Ghostly centennial, let’s revisit her life. Research for what you are reading was done at the University of Arkansas’ Mullins Library, where Ghostley’s archives are housed in special collections.

The “town” where Ghostley was born was a map speckle near Nevada, Missouri. Her father stayed in the railroad biz but relocated to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where Lil’ Alice attended school through the sixth grade. He died in 1933 and mom took the girls — Alice and older sister Gladys — to live in Henryetta, where they remained through their high school years. Gladys was in the class of 1940. Alice was in the class of 1941.

Alice suggested in multiple interviews that she always knew she was going to be an entertainer. The Ghostley girls sang and performed at recitals. Mom (“a frustrated show business person”) sent the girls to elocution and dancing schools. Alice turned pro at age 5, when she accepted a nickel for a performance.

“I was always the one to make faces and break up the kids in class,” she once told Interview magazine. “I did acrobatic dancing when I was in the fifth grade. I thought I would join the circus, and before I left home to make my fortune, my grandmother took me aside and said, ‘We did have a cousin who was a tightrope walker in the Barnum & Bailey Circus, but we never talk about it.’ I guess I inherited that gene.”

By the time Alice got to Henryetta, she would sing at the drop of the hat, she told Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley in 1992. In the same interview, she gave credit to Henryetta speech teacher Wallace Hoggatt for inspiring her: “He made it seem such a wonderful thing to be — an actress in the theater.”

In 1941, Alice and three other Hoggatt students — Larry Green, James Brown and John Kilpatrick — qualified for the national tournament of the Forensic League, where she competed in the category of humorous declamation. Only one high school in Oklahoma sent a bigger delegation to the tournament than Henryetta that year, according to an article in a Henryetta newspaper, which described it as a fitting climax to Hoggatt’s tenure. The story, published eight months before Pearl Harbor, said Hoggatt planned to enlist in the Army.

Alice gave the University of Oklahoma a try, but she coveted being on stage more than earning a diploma. Her time at OU ranged anywhere from six months to a couple of years, according to various recaps published over the decades. She bailed out and made her way to New York, taking an assortment of pay-the-bills jobs before and after reaching her destination. Initially, Alice and her sister (who chose employment at Columbia University over show biz) stayed in a $13-a-week Hell’s Kitchen apartment.

Among Alice’s jobs: She worked in a defense plant making gaskets for airplanes. She worked for a lab that tested shampoos and detergents. She was a speed-challenged typist at Life magazine. She worked for Peerless Detective Agency, but, assigned with the task of finding supermarket clerks who gave customers a break, couldn’t bring herself to “out” them. She worked as a secretary for a revered voice teacher and inherited free lessons when students failed to keep appointments.

Alice told interviewers the best pre-stage job she ever had was being a theater usher because she got to see plays for free and visualize being a performer. When she made her Broadway debut in “New Faces of 1952,” the theater was a venue where she had worked as an usher. It was a short walk to the stage, but of course it was longer than that.

Agents resisted meeting with Alice because she didn’t look like the typical starlet. She worked in summer stock and performed at nightclubs. Arkansas-born composer and actor G. Wood did two things for Alice: He wrote material for her and introduced her to the man she would marry, actor Felice Orlandi.

Alice was performing at Bon Soir in Greenwich Village when she was “discovered” by producer Leonard Sillman.

After losing Charlotte Rae to another show, Sillman enlisted Alice for duty in “New Faces of 1952,” a revue that featured 17 newcomers. Written primarily by Mel Brooks and performer Ronny Graham, the show drew big crowds for two years and was a launching pad for Paul Lynde, Eartha Kitt, Carol Lawrence and Robert Clary. But the heroine of the show, according to critic Walter Kerr, was Alice, whom he referred to as “a comedienne with vast amounts of self control and a real instinct for satirical mayhem.”

Alice performed many numbers in “New Faces of 1952,” but “Boston Beguine“ was a crowd-pleaser and it became her signature song. “Boston Beguine,” written for Alice by Sheldon Harnick, is tame by today’s standards, but Alice said in interviews that the song was banned in Boston for (she presumed) being too racy.

Anyhow, Alice’s career was off and running, and the cast of the stage show graduated to a 1954 film adaptation.

Lynde and Alice became regulars on “Bewitched,” which aired from 1964-72. Interesting stuff: Alice was often compared to Lynde, but, in an obituary for Alice, actress friend Kay Ballard said Ghostley was an original and Lynde was influenced by her. Producer Leigh Connell once said essentially the same thing in a letter to the editor sent to an entertainment publication. Connell said it’s too bad Alice faced charges of imitating Lynde: “I can testify that Alice’s mannerisms are her own, offstage and on, and that Paul borrowed heavily from them in building his impersonation of Paul Lynde — the only character he’s ever played.” Ouch.

Alice won a Tony (best supporting actress) in 1965 for her performance alongside Rita Moreno in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.” She also was Tony-nominated in 1963 and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 1992 for her work on “Designing Women.”

A character actor, Alice told Interview magazine she was not a frustrated leading lady and she loved the parts she was offered. Some of those characters were, putting it mildly, different. Maybe it was a matter of art imitating life? According to urban legend, Alice got so ensnared by “tentacles” of theater tickets while working as an usher that she had to be rescued by other theater employees. She told People magazine she gave up driving because she wrecked her car the first time she was in L.A. “It was like lampposts and everything stationary were kind of magnets,” she said.

Ann Hughes Lawrence, a former classmate, shared this remembrance of Alice in a Henryetta newspaper: “Once Alice brought her clothes and moved in with us. After a while, my mother began to worry and to feel that she should get Alice to talk about her troubles. She said that Alice told her she left because she saw her granddad brushing his false teeth with her toothbrush.”

The Henryetta High School auditorium was named after Alice in 1992. She told the Tulsa World it made her weep when she learned of the honor.

Alice’s final resting place is two places. Her husband’s ashen remains and a portion of her remains were scattered under a tree in California. Nearly two years after her death, her remaining ashes were transported to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where a gravestone at Oak Hill Cemetery for she and her sister reads “The Ghostley Girls.”

Friends advised Alice to change her last name for the sake of show business. She once told an interviewer the critics would have a ready-made headline — Ghostley is ghastly — if she flopped. But she stuck with Ghostley because it’s a name people would remember.

And she’s remembered, still.

The Amtrak Express magazine said Alice kept, over the fireplace, a picture of the train station where she was born. You can take the girl out of the train station, but you can’t take the train station out of the girl.

“I can get on a train, sit on it, it starts and I hear the click of the wheels and everything and I can be asleep in two minutes,” she told the magazine. “It’s the most relaxing thing in the world for me.”

