For Michael Platten’s next trick, he will tell you about a venue where magic takes place in Tulsa.

Platten and his wife, Sacheen, have owned Spot Lite Magic & Costumes since 1998.

In 2021, Platten created the Magic Attic Theater inside the business, located at 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 220.

Magic shows have taken place there since. Next: Renowned magician Diamond Jim Tyler will join Platten and daughter Sophia for a series of weekend shows — Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets to Magic Attic Theater events can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Platten described Magic Attic Theater as a dream come true. He received a magic set for Christmas when he was 8 and — poof — was bitten by the magic bug. He began training to be a magician and tried to better himself by watching David Copperfield on television or catching other magicians on “The Tonight Show.”

Platten was 12 when, after attending meetings at Crystal’s Pizza as a guest, he was invited to join the local Ring 65 of International Brotherhood of Magicians. He was required to perform, which resulted in nervousness, but the act went well, and he was accepted as a junior member.

Performing shows in his garage for neighborhood kids, Platten dreamed of having his own magic theater one day. “One day” arrived two years ago, when he and magician friend Rick Colbert built the 50-seat Magic Attic Theater in the middle of Spot Lite Magic & Costumes.

“God gave us a vision, and we went for it,” Platten said. “The Magic Attic Theater has become one of the most unique, magical places to perform in. There have been magicians who have traveled all over the world and performed in the Magic Attic Theater and have said there is something magical about this place — master illusionist Rob Lake being one of them. We have also had local celebrity vocalist Tony Mason, who said he loves to perform in the Magic Attic Theater.”

Platten had a bonus reason for building the theater. His daughter — an actor, vocalist and saxophone player — began working on her magic skills when she was 5. The theater gives her a place to practice and flex her skills.

“She has an amazing magical routine that combines magic, mind reading, comedy and singing,” Platten said “If you come to the show, you will see her amazing performance. She is very talented and, together, we make a very unique father and daughter magic duo.”

The Plattens will open the weekend shows and will be followed by Tyler.

“He has, for many years, been one of my magic heroes and favorite teachers of magic,” Platten said. “Sharing the stage with Jim is another dream come true.”

Platten said he also built the theater to give local magicians a place to meet, share ideas and practice in front of a live audience.

“I want to be able to offer a place that helps the art of magic for all,” he said. “Back when I was first getting started, Crystal’s Pizza was where it was for me. I attended many lectures and learned from so many magicians during this time in my life. I was a very shy kid, and magic broke me out of my shyness and gave me self-confidence.”

An account manager in business development at UPS, Platten said magic inspired him and made him want to be the successful person he is today.

“Now I would love if the Magic Attic Theater could be a place of inspiration and motivation to help that next young girl or boy become the next David Copperfield,” he said.

Platten thanked the Fellowship of Christian Magicians (they meet the second Monday of every month) and his wife for their roles in his magic story.

“I would never be able to make this dream come true if it wasn’t for her,” he said. “The support and love she gives to me and our family is unconditional. She sacrificed her teaching career back in January 1998, when we purchased Spot Lite Magic & Costumes and then, five months later we got married. It’s been 25 amazing years, and I love her today as much as I did back then.”

