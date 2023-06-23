Kenny Glass had tried his hand at a variety of ways of making art, but it was catching a glimpse of a particular piece of clothing that proved to be a source of endless inspiration.

“I was attending a stomp dance, and a friend of mine was wearing this Seminole patchwork dress,” Glass recalled. “And I remember thinking, ‘I want to make something like that.’”

Glass laughed, then added, “At the time, I didn’t even know how to sew. But I started learning and found that I enjoyed making clothes more than anything else I had done.”

Glass is one of seven Cherokee textile artists whose work will be featured in the first Ribbon Skirt Fashion Show, to be held Saturday, July 1, at the Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita.

Talisha Lewallen, manager of cultural programs and events for the Cherokee Nation, said, “This is going to be a full-scale fashion show, with a huge catwalk, special lighting and projections, and 28 models who will be showing off the artists’ creations.”

Lewallen said the artists for the show were specifically invited to represent a broad range of Cherokee artists, from Cherokee National Treasure Tonya Hogner-Weavel, who in her 35-year career has been the seamstress for the Cherokee National Youth Choir, as well as stage productions at the Cherokee Heritage Center and the musical “Nanyehi,” to Shadow Hardbarger, a student at Northeastern State University who uses her creations to raise funds for those in need through her Creating with Purpose program.

The event will feature an artists’ market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the fashion show beginning at 2 p.m. Just prior to the fashion show will be a short presentation on the history and evolution of the Cherokee ribbon skirt.

Many of the items that will be part of the fashion show will also be available for purchase. For those unable to attend, the fashion show will be live-streamed on the visitcherokeenation.com website.

Jennifer Loren, host of the TV series “Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People,” will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Lewallen said the reason for devoting a fashion show to the ribbon skirt, a garment that usually features brightly colored ribbons and other decorative fabrics as adornments, was because it has become more prevalent as an item of everyday clothing, rather than something reserved for a special occasion.

“While ribbon skirts are not exclusive to the Cherokee people, we wanted to focus on the ways that we are making this garment our own,” Lewallen said.

Glass, who has been working in textiles for about 13 years, said that for many of the people who commission a skirt from him, the ribbon skirt is a very personal statement.

“I had one woman who wanted to have a skirt that represented her three children,” he said, “so that skirt had ribbons of three different sizes, with the widest representing her oldest child, and the narrowest one representing her youngest.”

Glass said he tends to use bold patterns and vivid colors in his work, which is a way of combining the traditional with the contemporary.

“The skirts I made for the fashion show are maybe a little flashier than I usually make,” Glass said. “I used some fabrics I designed myself and custom ribbon that’s pretty shiny.”

“I made ribbon skirts almost every week,” he said. “I sell mostly through my Facebook page, and it surprises me a little that a lot of my buyers are Cherokees who live in North Carolina. And I always enjoy it when I see people wearing the clothes I make. That’s really the reason why I make them. I want them to be worn and not just displayed.”

Glass is also not bothered by the fact that he is the only male designer whose work will be featured in the Ribbon Skirt Fashion Show.

“I grew up with three sisters and a lot of aunties,” Glass said, laughing. “I also work at Little Cherokee Seeds Program, which is an immersive language program for mothers and their babies, and I’m the only man on the staff. So I’m used to being surrounded by a lot of Cherokee women.”