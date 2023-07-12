The Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove sustained extensive damage from a Father’s Day storm and was subsequently closed to the public. A news advisory said the Har-Ber Village Museum will re-open to the public July 20.
The news advisory said 18 trees were brought down by the storm, with the majority of those in the actual village itself.
Natural trails that are free for public use year-round from dawn until dusk were re-opened Monday June 26, followed by the June 29 re-opening of the Blue Cat Bistro located on the same property.
Because many exhibits and buildings were damaged, the village closure was a longer process. Two exhibits will be blocked off from guest visitation due to extensive repairs, but the advisory said that means Har-Ber Village will be introducing two new exhibits in the spring of 2024.