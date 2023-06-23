Want to help Fortune Feimster celebrate a birthday? You can do it in Tulsa.

On June 30, the actor and comedian is bringing her Live Laugh Love Tour to Skyline Event Center, Osage Casino’s concert venue.

Feimster’s birthday is the following day. She will wake up in Tulsa on her birthday and board a plane back to L.A.

Gift suggestion?

“I just want people to come to the show,” Feimster said. “That would be the best present for me is for people to come and have a good time.”

Feimster’s blossoming career includes Netflix comedy specials and TV work, including being a regular on “The Mindy Project” and being in the cast of the new series “FUBAR“ (recently renewed for a second season) alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Asked for “pinch-me” moments, Feimster said working with Schwarzenegger was definitely one of those: “Being in a scene with him, that was a trip. Is this real? I never would have guessed that I would be in an action series. When we were running from explosions and all that stuff, that felt surreal.”

But it’s all real, and Feimster indicated in a phone interview she is appreciative for acting gigs while continuing to perform stand-up.

“It’s something I really love, and I am touring all across the country right now,” she said. “This is my third time coming to Tulsa and, every time I go back, I have new people come to the show and new people who have discovered me through Netflix and whatnot with those specials. I am just grateful anyone wants to come. It’s a fun time. I am doing a whole new hour, so if anyone saw my ‘Good Fortune’ special, this is a whole different set. I am just trying to keep it fun and light. I am a lot more interactive this tour. I am talking back and forth to the audience. Everybody has been telling me they are having a really good time.”

Among conversation topics during a recent phone interview:

The big breakWas there a big break that got Feimster over the hump?

She said the first big break was getting hired for Chelsea Handler’s show “Chelsea Lately.” Before that, she had auditioned twice for “Saturday Night Live” and seemed to be oh-so-close to big opportunities.

“A lot of people didn’t know what to do with me at the time,” Feimster said. “The fact that I looked different and sounded different (she’s audibly from North Carolina) was a negative thing. She saw me and saw that as a positive thing. Chelsea was the first person to do that. That definitely was the biggest break.”

Feimster had lost a paying-the-bills job and was down to her last dollar before being hired for “Chelsea Lately.”

“I owe her a lot,” she said.

The “other” big break was “The Mindy Project.” Feimster left “Chelsea Lately” before the show ended because she wanted to pursue acting. She pitched an idea for a sitcom (Tina Fey was on board as a producer), but the sitcom didn’t get picked up. One thing led to another. Feimster joined “The Mindy Project” because a writer on that show had helped with the sitcom that wasn’t green-lighted. Being in “The Mindy Project” opened a lot of doors, said Feimster.

Funny business

Many people think they are funny. When did Feimster know she was funny?

Feimster said her parents are often asked the “was she always funny?” question. She was more shy than you might suspect.

“I was kind of the observer,” she said. “I was kind of the kid who was seeing what was going on around me and then, every now and then, I would have this moment of being really silly and it kind of came out of nowhere for people. I don’t think I knew I was funny-funny until probably college, where I was watching SNL pretty religiously and I would memorize the sketches and then kind of perform those for my friends and they would always laugh, so that’s kind of where I started saying maybe there is something here in the comedy world.”

Feimster said she first started paying attention to SNL when Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, and David Spade were in the cast.

“That was my sweet spot, watching all those Sandler sketches,” she said. “He was somebody I loved. I memorized his album. I remember I was in junior high and I would sing those songs. In high school, that was the Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri days going into college and I was also a huge fan of that cast. I love all those actors who do the big, over-the-top characters. I always resonated with that.”

The Groundlings

An L.A.-based improv and comedy troupe/school, the Groundlings’ alumni list includes Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Kathy Griffin, Phil Hartman, Cheryl Hines, John Lovitz, Melissa McCarthy, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, J.J. Abrams, Jimmy Fallon, Mariska Hargitay, Conan O’Brien and Pat Morita.

Feimster was a Groundling, too.

“There is such a plethora of talent that came through that place, which is funny to me that SNL hasn’t hired more Groundlings people because it is truly an SNL training ground,” she said. “You are taught to come up with these characters and write constantly. It is so rigorous, this program.”

Feimster said her Groundlings experiences provided incredible training.

“I went straight to ‘Chelsea Lately’ from that and they said, ‘You know we are going to come up with sketches in the morning and, by that afternoon, you are going to have to perform them?’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s not a problem.’ That’s like every day at the Groundlings. I had to learn sketches 30 minutes before going on in front of a live audience. I carry that with me now. There is no situation I am in that seems crazy or that I can’t figure out. I am always thinking on my feet. I am always coming up with things on the fly. It’s all from that training.”

Red carpets

Feimster found employment as an entertainment journalist when she started her L.A. adventure, covering red carpet events and going to the Emmys and Oscars. She said the job allowed her to keep her lights on while she pursued her comedy career at night.

“It let me pick peoples’ brains and find out about their journeys,” she said. “You can always learn from other peoples’ journeys, what they did that helped them. We weren’t like gossip-based. Our whole thing was ‘tell me about the project you are working on.’ We got into the nitty gritty of that for work. That I enjoyed, because I could kind of learn from people and their experiences. I even got to do set visits, which kind of helped me see how things worked on sets before I got a chance to work on sets. It helped familiarize me with the business, I guess.”

The dream

Feimster’s goal while working in the journalism field was always to be a working comedian or actor. That’s not the easiest dream to achieve.

“Just living in L.A. is a difficult dream to attain,” she said. “It’s expensive. It’s far away, at least where I am from. I didn’t know many people when I moved there. I just felt like I accomplished something by even being able to live in L.A. Then you add trying to break into the business. The odds of people making that are very slim. There is more work now, which is nice, but certainly I had a lot of things stacked up against me. You don’t see a lot of people that look like me or sound like me who are on television. You realize that people like me don’t get that opportunity. Breaking those barriers, I felt like that was a huge feat just doing that. I feel lucky to have worked steady now for the last 12 years. To me, that’s mind-blowing.”

<&rule>