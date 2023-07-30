Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Everything is Terrible! is a video and performance art collective responsible for culling some of the bleakest video memories of the internet’s history.

EIT! is bringing its Kidz Klub Summer Tour 2023 to Tulsa for a live show Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Chimera Cafe.

In addition to a screening of an EIT! film, the live event will include song, dance, life-size puppets and “a renewed belief in life itself,” according to a news advisory.

The advisory said EIT’s feature-length found footage films “compile endless pieces of forgotten ephemera into a psychedelic retelling of the American myth that is both hilariously sickening and endlessly compelling.”

The newest expedition into found footage “has unearthed thousands of forgotten DVD and VHS tapes aimed at yesterday’s youth to bring you their most mind-melting movie to date. Watch in awe as all colors of the rainbow join forces to destroy the tyranny of adult civilization once and for all! All of your oldest friends will be there; skateboarding web-surfers, rapping math equations, gigantic baby ducks, and maybe even a wizard or two.”

