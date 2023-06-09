Goff Fest, the annual celebration of the life and work of influential Tulsa architect Bruce Goff, will take place this weekend with events in Tulsa and Bartlesville scheduled through Sunday, June 11.

Goff’s organic, and sometimes eccentric, designs can still be seen in buildings such as the Tulsa Club Hotel and the Spotlight Theater, which he designed, and Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, where he was a collaborator with Adah Robinson, the building’s designer.

A digital map showing all of Goff’s buildings still in existence in Oklahoma went live on June 8, which would have been Goff’s 119th birthday. The map can be viewed at goff-fest.com.

Among the scheduled events are:

An exhibit of works by Tulsa artists inspired by Goff’s architecture, including a representation of the Spotlight Theater made with Lego blocks by Wyatt Dunham. The exhibit will open as part of the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship’s Archer Building Annex Space, 109 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. The exhibit will remain on display through July 8.

“Frequency: A Night at the Spotlight,” featuring music, dancing, refreshments, Goff-inspired art and tours of the theater, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, June. 9, and the Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive.

The dedication of “Bruce’s Tulsa,” a new mural created by Jamie Pierson/Scraps Designs, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Mexicali Border Cafe, 14 W. Reconciliation Way.

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture’s Distinctive Dwellings: “Bruce Goff in Bartlesville,” a self-guided tour that includes Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower, where Goff had his offices for several years, as well as two residences he designed, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Goff Fest is sponsored by the Goff Center of the Continuous Present with support from the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, Tulsa Creative Engine, Living Arts of Tulsa, Studio 66, Flash Flood Print, Tulsa Spotlight Theater and the Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville.

For more information and a detailed list of activities: goff-fest.com.

