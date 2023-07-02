The former home of Tulsa oil man and philanthropist Thomas Gilcrease earlier this week was honored by the Broken Arrow Creek Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Members of the organization placed a DAR commemorative marker in the Victorian Garden on the grounds of the Thomas Gilcrease House, located at 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, in honor of Gilcrease’s legacy as the founder of Gilcrease Museum.

Gilcrease purchased the house — a native sandstone blockhouse built in 1913, with a wraparound porch and spectacular view of downtown Tulsa — shortly after it was completed and later built his museum, which opened to the public in 1949, adjacent to it.

During times when Gilcrease lived out of state, the house was put to use as an orphanage for Indigenous children. It later served as the home of the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum from 1985 to 1998.

“Gilcrease Museum is grateful for the DAR’s recognition of the importance of the Thomas Gilcrease House and the impact of the museum’s founder in Tulsa and the larger world,” said Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum and Helmerich Center for American Research. “We are also grateful for the Thomas Gilcrease family for their support in the beautification of the Thomas Gilcrease House over the years. The improvements are greatly appreciated.”

The unveiling of the marker was made possible in part thanks to a $500 America250! grant from the NSDAR, which is celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. across the nation. Members of the Broken Arrow Creek Chapter, Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution, representatives of the NSDAR America250! and a special committee, the regents of DAR chapters in northeast Oklahoma, were in attendance.

4th on the 3rdThe Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will present its traditional holiday concert, “4th on the 3rd,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., on the TCC Southeast Campus.

This year’s concert is titled “Star Spangled Symphony” and will feature as the guest artist Andrea Bar, the winner of the orchestra’s 2023 Tulsa Sings! competition.

In addition, the evening will feature traditional patriotic music along with compositions by John Williams, Richard Rogers and John Philip Sousa, and will conclude the evening with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” … with a twist.

Tickets are $15-$35. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

