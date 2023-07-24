The Tulsa run of "The Book of Mormon" will feature a ticket lottery, which will give theatergoers the chance to purchase seats to the Tony Award-winning musical for $25 each.

Entries for the lottery will be accepted at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St., two and a half hours prior to each performance. Entrants must print their name and whether they wish to buy one or two tickets on the provided entry card. Two hours before the show is to begin, names will be drawn at random for the limited number of tickets available.

Performances of "The Book of Mormon," a bonus production presented by Celebrity Attractions, are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, July 26-27, at the Tulsa PAC.

"The Book of Mormon," which features book, music and lyrics by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, tells of two naïve missionaries sent to an impoverished African village, where their faith and friendship are tested to the comic breaking point.

Note: Due to language and subject matter, "The Book of Mormon" is recommended for mature audiences.