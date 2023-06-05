Of course it’s difficult to be a stage performer if you can’t hear, but Gavin Thomas Drew loves theater so much that he’s willing to forge ahead anyway.

“Beauty and the Beast” is coming June 9-11 to the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts in Bristow.

Drew, who will play the part of Lumiere, lost his hearing due to Ménière’s Disease.

A former Oklahoma City University student, Drew is the artistic director at Summit City Music Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is returning to Oklahoma to join home-state actors in “Beauty and the Beast.” Among them: Patrick Lupp (Bristow, playing Beast), Lauren Reece (Stillwater, playing Belle) and Braden Clapp (Muskogee, playing Gaston). Also, Bristow’s Makayla Wilson, born with Down syndrome, will play Chip the teacup.

Drew’s stage career began when he played the mayor of Munchkinland in “The Wizard of Oz” when he was 5. From that point forward, he was in, at minimum, five shows per year.

When Drew was 16, he was in show choir and noticed that his hearing seemed to be amiss. A visit to an audiologist confirmed hearing loss.

“So I wore hearing aids, and life continued on,” he said. “But I started having some other issues, too. I began experiencing really horrible vertigo and migraines. I was finally diagnosed with Ménière’s Disease. Fellow (Oklahoma City University) star, Kristin Chenoweth also has Ménière’s. I’ve never met her, but this is something I would really like to talk about with her.”

Drew’s hearing continued to decline until he woke up one morning in college and it was completely gone.

“It was the most traumatizing experience I have ever gone through,” he said, indicating that he left college and got connected with Hearts For Hearing and an “amazing” audiologist Stephanie Browning.

A cochlear implant now provides Drew with his only semblance of hearing. When he removes it, he can hear nothing.

“So when I first went deaf, I didn’t know how this was going to work, the whole performing thing,” he said.

“Actors rely on their ears so much, and I just didn’t even know what doing a show would look like. It’s very difficult, because even with the cochlear implant I can’t hear certain cue lines in rehearsal so I know when to make my entrance or say my lines. Also, music and pitch with cochlear implants is very tricky.”

Drew said he can’t hear pitch, so he sings by “sensation.”

“I memorize how the pitch feels, and then recreate that feeling versus sound,” he said. “So it’s really tricky to perform in a musical these days. That’s why I have primarily aimed my focus at directing. But performing is something deep down inside of me that I have to let out. And while it’s more difficult to perform, I have to do it every once in a while. Just to satisfy the performer in me.”

Tickets to “Beauty and the Beast” are available by going to etix.com or calling 918-637-3540. A 4 p.m. June 10 tea party experience can be purchased as an add-on to a show ticket.

“I hope that people come out and see this production in Bristow,” Drew said. “I came to Bristow for the first time to do a ‘Mary Poppins’ two years ago. It was magical -- the show and also the town. This community is so rich with talent, and it’s fun to see people from all walks of life come together and create some thing beautiful by telling a story.”

Drew said director Chapman Shields has focused this production of “Beauty and The Beast” on inner beauty and how each of us, no matter how different, is beautiful.

“There is something beautiful in all of us,” Drew said. “And that’s why he decided that this show should be inclusive to all. This show is really special and I hope that everyone comes and checks it out.”

