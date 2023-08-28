The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will begin accepting auditions for its annual "Tulsa Sings!" vocal competition Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The competition is open to current or past Tulsa residents of all ages. To enter, one must submit a short video of a vocal performance, and fill out an online application form. A group of finalists will be selected to be part of the orchestra's "Tulsa Sings! Best of Broadway" concert, which will be April 26, 2024, in the VanTrease PACE on the TCC Southeast Campus.

Finalists will be announced during the Signature Symphony's "Christmas in Tulsa" concert, Dec. 15. Finalists will work with professional vocalist and vocal coach Scott Coulter, in selecting and perfecting the songs they will perform as part of the concert. A panel of judges will select one winner, and an Audience Favorite will also be chosen.

“Tulsa Sings! truly is one of those things that attracted me to Tulsa and one of the absolute greatest ways to blend the community in with symphonic music,” said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony artistic director. “The incredible talent showcased in recent years is nothing short of amazing; it's all fun and it's all Tulsa.”

The Tulsa Sings! winner is given the opportunity to be the featured or guest vocalist in a future Signature Symphony concert, and the "Audience Favorite" will be invited to perform at a future Signature Symphony concert.

“Being onstage with the full orchestra and collaborating with other great singers and musicians brought me right back to why I fell in love with music,” said Andrea Bar, the 2023 Tulsa Sings! grand prize winner and audience favorite. “I would encourage anyone that loves to sing to take a chance and send in a video, you have nothing to lose but an incredible experience to gain, if you are selected.”

Applications for "Tulsa Sings!" will be accepted through Oct. 29. For complete registration information and rules: signaturesymphony.org.