Theatre Tulsa will close out its 100th anniversary season with two productions by students that took part in its Theatre Tulsa Academy program.

The company’s production of “Finding Nemo Jr.,” adapted from the hit animated film, will have its final performances Sunday, July 16, while the production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” will be presented July 21-23.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre – auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more.

The company will also present special low-sensory adaptations of each show, with the “Finding Nemo Jr.” performance at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, and “The Little Mermaid Jr.” performance at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Both musicals will be staged in the Doegnes Theater at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Theatre Tulsa was the first company in the city to provide sensory-friendly programming for people with social and cognitive disabilities, with a primary focus on families with neurodivergent children.

A sensory-friendly performance involves adapting technical aspects of a performance to provide a low-stimulation experience that minimizes any sounds, lighting effects, or onstage action that may trigger a negative response.

An American Sign Language interpreter will also be at the adaptive performance to provide signing services to any hearing-impaired audiences.

“Finding Nemo Jr.” will also be performed 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16. “The Little Mermaid Jr.” will have performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Musical mash-up at Rainbow Room

Tulsa actress Liz Masters, whose career in Tulsa theater has ranged from experimental dramas to large-scale musicals, will bring together two of her favorite creators of theatrical works in a new cabaret show.

“Sondurangheim!” is a portmanteau of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim (Masters most recently appeared in American Theatre Company’s production of “Sunday in the Park with George”) and playwright Christopher Durang, whose comedy “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All to You” is a show Masters in performed several times.

The evening will combine Sondheim songs with excerpts from Durang’s absurdist, satirical plays, and will feature Masters accompanied by pianist Jim Gregory, and fellow performers Machele Miller Dill, Roman Shelton, and Paul Henry.

The performance, part of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center’s Rainbow Room cabaret series, will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.

Tickets are $15-$20. To purchase: donate.okeq.org

Tulsa artist wins Eiteljorg award

Cherokee Nation artist Crystal Hanna of Tulsa took top honors in pottery at the 31st annual Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival, held June 24-25 at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hanna won for her Mississippian Bat Bowl.

The festival, one of the largest Indian art markets in the Midwest, also paid tribute to Oklahoma artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. (Seminole-Absentee Shawnee), who passed away May 20. Harjo, one of the country’s pre-eminent Indigenous artists, had been a frequent participant at the Eiteljorg Festival, and created the signature image for the ninth annual event in 2001.

Route 66 concert

Several Oklahoma musicians, whose work spans a number of genres, will perform as part of the latest “Arts & 66 in Oklahoma” concert series.

The concert will take place 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church, 1615 Highway 88, in Claremore.

The concert will feature violinist James Ruggles performing “Oshta,” a work by Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, along with appearances by singer-songwriters John Southern and Michael Nicholas, and by the Joesf Glaude Band.

Admission is by suggested donation, which will be used to fund future “Arts & 66 in Oklahoma” concerts.

