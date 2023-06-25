The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, is inaugurating a new program of arts education and enrichment, designed specifically for those aged 55 and older.

The Stay Gold Sessions, which will begin July 8 at the museum, will have participants working directly with professional teaching artists to explore the intersection between art and nature, while enjoying the social connection of creating art with others.

The first session, which will deal with journaling, has sold out. The second scheduled session, “Adventures in Alchemy and Color,” is still open for registration. It will be presented over eight sessions, held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9-Aug. 27.

This course, taught by Amber Marie Deen, will focus on creating textile works of art with plant dyes and pigments. This class will give participants the knowledge and skills to create their own dye vats, mordants, bundle dyes and more. The final class will be an outdoor exhibition and picnic where students may invite friends and family to view their works on display.

Cost is $200, which includes all supplies and admission to all eight sessions.

The Stay Gold Sessions program is made possible through a grant from E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, as part of its Vitality Arts Project for Art Museums initiative.

“We’re thrilled to bring more creative opportunities for older adults in Tulsa,” said Tracy Truels, Philbrook director of Learning and audience engagement. “With the support of E.A. Michelson, Philbrook will be able to act as a hub for teaching artists and students to learn and have fun together, with the galleries, gardens and studio as their classroom.”

Philbrook is one of 50 current and past Vitality Arts grantees, whose programs have engaged thousands of older adults across the country.

Philbrook has a long and impactful history of working with children and young people on learning through art and creativity, but similar programs for adults were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In just a few years, Americans older than 65 will outnumber those younger than 18 for the first time in the country’s history,” said Ellen Michelson, founder and president of E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, in a statement. “Overall, across all demographic groups, people are living longer and staying mentally and physically healthy as they age. Yet the number of inspiring programs and activities for older adults is not expanding at the same rate.

“Investing in these creative aging programs is about recognizing this major demographic shift and leveraging the power of art and art museums to do so,” Michelson said. “We have had tremendous success with these programs to date, engaging thousands of participants who consistently tell our grantees how grateful they are to be able to participate. Now, I am excited to expand our vision with an outstanding array of new museum partners.”

For more information and to register: philbrook.org.

You pick ‘Who’s Hamlet’

“To be, or not to be?” That is the question the audience will have to answer at “Who’s Hamlet?”, a new twist on William Shakespeare’s most famous play. At each performance, audience members will vote on which of four actors — Sarah Maurice-Brubaker, Lisa Hunter, Vivica Walkenbach and Sean Rooney — will be cast in one of the following roles: Hamlet, the titular Prince of Denmark; his mother, Gertrude; his uncle-turned-stepfather, Claudius; and Ophelia, the young girl besotted with Hamlet.

The four actors have rehearsed all the parts, and will then, along with a select company of fellow “Players,” act out a stripped-down version of this tale of treachery, betrayal, indecision and revenge.

This is the inaugural production of the Pembroke Players, a newly formed Tulsa theater group that plans to present works of classical theater in ways that will resonate with modern audiences. Future shows will include another Shakespeare drama, “Macbeth,” along with an original adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel “Pride & Prejudice.”

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday June 29-July 1 at The Broadway, 720 S. Kenosha Ave.

Tickets are $25. More information at pembrokeplayers.com

The Blackjack Project 2023

The Blackjack Rewrite Company will present its fourth annual Blackjack Project, in which 21 theater artists of various disciplines — writing, directing, acting, stage managing, etc. — create four new theater pieces from the ground up in 21 days.

The individual shows, in the words of the company, “can be a little experimental, and definitely unpredictable,” and will contain mature subject matter and explicit language.

The performance will be 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave. Tickets are $15. eventbrite.com.

‘Ghosts of Hollywood’

Author Larry Baker, best known for his 1997 novel “The Flamingo Rising,” and the subsequent Hallmark Hall of Fame Movie it inspired, will be in Tulsa to promote his newest work, “Harry and Sue,” at an event set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

“Harry and Sue,” named for the characters in Harry Chapin’s classic song “Taxi,” has as its subtitle, “A Story of Love and Ghosts Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Harry Chapin, Mark Twain, Patsy Cline, Will Rogers, Harry Houdini, Ella Fitzgerald, Karen Carpenter, and Harry Ducharme Plus a Supporting Cast of a Thousand Other Ghosts.”

Taxi driver Harry Mason is obsessed with the loss of his girlfriend, who left him for Hollywood and never came back. One rainy night he finds himself inside a boarded-up movie theater, where he meets a cast of ghosts and finds himself in a world where magical realism meets memories.

Baker will discuss the novel with Magic City Books co-founder Jeff Martin and will hold a book signing after. The event is free.

