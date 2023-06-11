There is still plenty of time to answer the call of “Nants ingonyama, bagithi Baba,” as the run of Disney’s “The Lion King” continues at the Tulsa PAC through June 17.

That opening call translates from the Zulu as “Here comes a lion, father,” and is delivered in this production by South African actress Gugwana Dlamini as Rafiki, the shaman-like figure to whom the entire animal kingdom responds to greet the arrival of Simba, the newly born lion cub that will ultimate reign as “The Lion King.”

This is the third time Celebrity Attractions has brought the Tony Award-winning musical to Tulsa. Directed by Julie Taymor, the show is an amalgam of ancient theatrical traditions such as masks and puppetry with cutting-edge contemporary stage craft, performed in a polyglot of several African languages as well as English.

It all comes together in an almost-overwhelming spectacle that appeals to all ages, telling a classic story of fathers and sons, legacy and responsibility — with a few cartoonish villains to complicate matters.

Performances are 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, June 13-14; 8 p.m. Friday, June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

NOTE: Tickets purchased from vendors other than Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC may not be honored.

OKM Music in Tulsa

The 2023 OKM Music festival, formerly known as the OK Mozart International Festival, will return to Tulsa — and its classical music roots — for its final concert, a series of “Candlelight Serenades,” beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

The evening will feature a trio of performers, with the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra performing at 5:30 p.m. on the center’s terrace.

The Escher Quartet, part of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City, will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the South Room of the Tulsa Garden Center.

The music concludes with pianist Katie Mahan, who will perform a program of music by Mozart beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres during the evening, as well as coffee and pastries during the intermission of Mahan’s concert.

Tickets are $100 per person. okmmusic.org.

Starlight Band

The Starlight Band, Oklahoma’s only professional concert band, will feature the music of one of America’s most prolific and popular composers for its concert Tuesday, June 13, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.

The band, led by artistic director Jeremy Parker, will perform works from the classic film scores of John Williams, the Academy Award-winning composer of the soundtracks to films such as “Jaws,” the “Star Wars” series, the “Indiana Jones” series, as well as “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the theme for the Olympic Games.

The concert begins at 8 p.m., and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to brings chairs and blankets for seating. starlightconcerts.org.

