Two Oklahoma City artists whose work often deals with capturing the majestic beauty of that most ephemeral of atmospheric phenomena — the cloud — will have a joint show of their work opening this weekend in the Holliman Gallery of Holland Hall’s Walter Art Center, 5666 E. 81st St.

“The Language of Clouds” will feature 10 large-scale paintings, measuring 3 feet by 4 feet, by the two artists, David Holland and Marc Barker. The work will go on display Friday, Aug. 25, with a free opening reception for the artists scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

“Having seen both David and Marc’s work, I was hoping they might be interested in exhibiting their work,” said Holland Hall fine arts teacher and Holliman Gallery coordinator Byron Shen. “With the help of my friend, Randy Marks from the Oklahoma City Arts Council, David, Marc and I were able to discuss a possible exhibition.”

That discussion led to the artists agreeing to create works using the same sized canvases and to keep the horizon lines in the images at a consistent level, so that when the paintings are displayed together, it will create the illusion that these starkly different paintings are linked together.

Each artist approaches his work in a different way. Holland uses photographs of storms in creating his images, striving to portray the scene with accurate realism. Barker prefers to take a more expressionist approach, so that his cloudscapes are born out of emotion and improvisation, although the final image is realistic. Also, Barker prefers using a monochromatic palette, whereas Holland’s art draws from a full-color palette.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 12. For more information: hollandhall.org.

Positive Space asks ‘Is Everything Okay?

’Positive Space Tulsa, 1324 E. Third St., will open a group exhibition titled “Is Everything Okay?,” featuring work by nine area artists that examine the lives of women and queer individuals in Oklahoma.

The show is curated by Tulsa artist Allison Ward, who said it “aims to provoke conversations that challenge biases, inspire empathy and foster a sense of shared humanity.”

Ward added that the exhibit “delves into the complexities and nuances of living in a state where acceptance and equality are not always readily extended. Works that explore the female form both literally and symbolically to provoke introspection, empathy and dialogue surrounding identity and the land we inhabit. The photographs on display capture raw and intimate moments, offering glimpses into the lives of these individuals as they navigate their daily realities, joys and struggles.”

Artists include Blessing Etumudor, Miss Irie Blues, Emily Singleton, Rachel Minick, Street Juice, Destiny Green, Zoey Hughes, Cassidy Frye and Hailey Clooney.

“Is Everything Okay?” will open with an artist’s reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and continues through Sept. 30. Gallery hours are 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information: 918-694-2108.

Noir Night at Circle Cinema

Tulsa native Josh Fadem, whose career as a comedian and actor has included recurring roles on such TV series as “Reservation Dogs,” “Better Call Saul” and the reboot of “Twin Peaks,” returns to his hometown to host his monthly “Noir Night,” 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at the Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave.

Exactly what classic film noir is to be shown is something of a mystery, as the title is not revealed until the night of the screening. But whatever moody tale of crime and passion, lust and betrayal, tough-talking guys and hard-hearted women is to be shown, Fadem will provide an entertaining introduction.

Tickets are $5 each, and tickets are also on sale for the Sept. 18 edition of “Noir Night.” circle cinema.org.

