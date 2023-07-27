The Claremore Museum of History was presented with an Award of Excellence by the American Association for State and Local History.

The award, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history, recognized the museum's Lynn Riggs Gallery, which deals with the life and work of the Claremore native, best known for his play "Green Grow the Lilacs," which was the inspiration for the musical "Oklahoma!"

The museum acquired the personal estates of several of Lynn Riggs' family members that include personal items such as his studio piano from his apartment in New York, original negatives from personal photographs he took during his lifetime, home items, his library and music collection, as well as notes, letters, original plays with his personal notes and college papers.

Steve Robinson, chair of the museum's board of directors, said the exhibit, which includes paintings by Riggs' longtime partner, as well as paintings by nationally known artists Riggs befriended, provides a unique "perspective in helping to tell the story of Lynn Riggs life as a gay man in the 1930s," adding that "having his personal notes amongst the papers and college items from his days at the University of Oklahoma are treasures that don't exist elsewhere in the nation."

The Claremore Museum of History is at 121 N. Weenonah Ave. in Claremore. claremoremoh.org.

'Oh, Tulsa!' returns to Living Arts

More than 60 local artists will share their individual visions of their shared hometown as part of "Oh, Tulsa!," the biennial exhibit that will open Friday, Aug. 4, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

The opening reception, from 6 to 9 p.m., will be held in conjunction with the Tulsa Arts District's First Friday Art Crawl. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 18.

The 2023 "Oh, Tulsa!" exhibit is curated by Heather Duncan, who chose works that address the many emotions that one's hometown can engender.

"Home is like the back of your hand," Duncan writes in her curatorial statement, adding that it is "Something you thought to be familiar, but challenges your perceptions and has the ability to surprise you. Homes have the ability to build you up, break you down, and encourage you to be more than you thought you could be."