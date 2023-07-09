It’s Sunday morning, and after a couple of hymns from the choir, the pastor of the sort of megachurch one might see throughout the “Bible Belt” takes up the microphone to deliver the day’s sermon.

Pastor Paul’s message begins on a note of triumph, as he describes how this congregation grew from a modest ministry in a storefront church to its present status, with a “baptismal the size of a swimming pool” and thousands of people in the pews.

But there is more to the preacher’s message this morning. He’s had a revelation about the Word — and it is one that, despite all the Scriptures he quotes to substantiate his case, rocks the foundations on which many of his fellow congregants have based their faith.

Lucas Hnath’s drama “The Christians” has been praised for its serious, even-handed examination of issues of religious faith. The New York Times said the play “raises probing questions about how and why organized religion can be a divisive, if not abusive, social force,” while the National Catholic Reporter stated that it “handles a complex and intellectual debate in a relatable way and that, more importantly, shows the human and real consequences of choices based in spirituality.”

American Theatre Company will present the Tulsa premiere of “The Christians” with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Studio 308, 308 S. Lansing Ave.

Hope Unitarian Church, 8432 S. Sheridan Road, will host a special performance in its auditorium, 8 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Vern Stefanic directs the production, which stars Will Carpenter, Lydia Gray, Mark Ingham, Leslie Long and Micah Weese.

Tickets are $16-$24. To purchase, and more information: americantheatrecompany.org.

‘On the Far End’ gets state debut

Tulsa playwright and actress Mary Kathryn Nagle will present the Oklahoma premiere of her one-woman show, “On the Far End,” 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at The Cove at River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

The play is the story of activist Jean Hill Chaudhuri, a citizen of the Mvskoke (Muscogee) nation, and how her family history is interwoven with the United States’ legacy of broken promises, from the Trail of Tears to the recent case of McGirt v. Oklahoma, which reaffirmed the sovereignty of the Mvskoke Reservation in Oklahoma. July 9 is the third anniversary of the McGirt decision and has been proclaimed as Sovereignty Day by Chief David Hill.

“On the Far End” recounts Chaudhuri’s life, from her eight attempts to run away from the Eufaula Indian Boarding School, to her marriage to a young Bengali scholar, and the advocacy for Indigenous peoples’ rights that became her life’s work.

Nagle premiered the play in April at the Round House Theatre in Washington, D.C. Nagle, a Cherokee Nation citizen and author of the plays “Sovereignty” and “Manahatta,” is one of the most-produced Native playwrights in the United States today.

Tickets are $10. riverspirittulsa.com

Sistema Tulsa students play Ravinia

Students from the music education program Sistema Tulsa took part in a four-day workshop held during Chicago’s prestigious Ravinia Festival, which culminated Saturday, July 8, with a concert in which the students performed side-by-side with members of the Chicago Philharmonic, led by renowned conductor Marin Alsop.

The students were taking part in Seminario Ravinia, a national gathering of students from El Sistema-inspired organizations, which includes orchestral training, mentorship and fellowship.

Alsop, chief conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Orchestra, said of the event: “The opportunity to work with students so dedicated to boosting their life skills through the universal language of music is as important to me as leading any orchestra. I’m thrilled to have time over these four days to also meet with the educators who are such crucial mentors for these young people, supporting their personal growth and affirming that they are welcome and, in fact, already a cherished part of this national community of musicians.”

Jose Luis Hernandez, the director of Sistema Tulsa said: “Sistema programs serve students with free instruments, music lessons and life-affirming opportunities. After many years of dedication and practice, they have earned the honor to represent our program and the Tulsa arts community at the national level.”

Sistema students attending are Amaya Harbin and Lamya Smith of Booker T. Washington High School; Victor Fischer of Mingo Valley Christian School; and Solomon Williams of Memorial High School.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Theatre Tulsa’s educational program, Theatre Tulsa Academy, will present “Finding Nemo Jr.,” a musical based on the popular Disney animated film.

The hour-long musical follows the adventures of a timid clownfish named Marlin, who must face his fears and set out on an epic journey to rescue his son Nemo, aided by the cockeyed optimist Dory, the laidback tortoise Crush and others he meets along the way.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 13-14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Bluey’s Big Play’

The popular children’s TV series “Bluey,” about the adventures of a family of blue heeler dogs who face remarkably human-like problems, will come to the stage in “Bluey’s Big Play,” presented by Celebrity Attractions.

The show follows the efforts of the titular pup Bluey and her sister, Bingo, to encourage their father to make the most of a lazy Saturday afternoon, with the characters portrayed through state-of-the-art puppetry.

Performances are 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $20-$75. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.