Conceptual artist Mark Dion is back in Tulsa for the first time in almost five years.

Dion will be spending the next week updating the “Cabinet of Wonder” installation at Gathering Place’s ONEOK Boat House, which will reopen to the public Friday, July 14.

Originally from Massachusetts, Dion has traveled the globe creating one-of-a-kind installations for museums such as the Guggenheim and the Museum of Modern Art in New York as well as the Tate Modern Art Gallery in London.

Dion created the Cabinet of Wonder at Gathering Place in 2018, which opened to the public in November of that year.

He now returns to give the exhibit an update after giving Tulsans a chance to contribute to the space. We visited Dion during the installation process to see what is new to the exhibit and how his journey as an artist has progressed in the past five years.

These questions and responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Tulsa World: So, you’re coming in to add new pieces. What’s the reason behind the update?

Mark Dion: I was very surprised and delighted that five years passed so quickly and that the work is popular. Everyone here told me that it’s incredibly well-loved, and they asked, ‘Would you consider doing more?’ I said, ‘Well, there isn’t any more space. Really, this is pretty full.’ So, I had to really think about is it even possible to do more? Now that it’s a lived-in space, I know what works, what doesn’t, and who the audience is.

TW: Did the audience you’ve curated this for change in the past five years?

DION: I’ve always planned it to have a very diverse reception, but at the same time, understanding what this is, how meaningful this is for children, and how exciting it is for very young people — that kind of gave me a clue that an interesting way to imagine expansion is by making things that are specifically tailored for kids who are fascinated by teeny tiny things, and things on their scale.

Another thing is making a place for the community. So, building the Community Cabinet where people could donate things, and theoretically come back and see them. There are some really interesting things in here that encourage multi-generational exchange. So, things like the telephones, for instance, are the things that people talk the most about because there’s two telephones from a different generation.

TW: You worked with the architects while this space was still being built, but have you ever had to retrofit your exhibits into an existing space?

DION: Yeah, I would say that’s more typical. This is the first time I had a purpose-built space for something like this, a space that was really intended to hold the collection. You know, when I was brought in here, in the very beginning, they had an idea of how the space would look, but they didn’t have an idea of what (would be in it.) So my job, in a sense, was to fill the space.

TW: So, this (a tall wooden cabinet with many drawers) is one of the new pieces going in?

DION: This is one of the new cabinets, the Community Cabinet. So, we have objects that were donated from Tulsans. We don’t necessarily have all of the backstory on these things, but these are things that people have brought to us to place in the cabinet, things that are somehow meaningful to them, which I think is really interesting. There’s also the Children’s Cabinet, which we designed to be able to move out into the space. It has lots of drawers to hold smaller things, sometimes very small things. It was meant to kind of work for their height, to have the kind of objects that kids are obsessed with, and to be a little less structured than some of this, which is really about categories.

TW: You play on themes of nature and the environment. Is there anything in the past five years since you’ve installed this that’s playing on your mind whenever you’re thinking of new items?

DION: Certainly, in my own life, of course, you know I have a 6-year-old child. So now I understand how this person would interact with this, or what would be appealing to them. I think that this is meant to be a space of delight, and news right now, it’s pretty grim and increasingly so. So, to create a place that’s about experiencing pleasure, delight, observation, and I think the important thing is to reaffirm joy.

