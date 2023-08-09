James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Actress-director Angelina Jolie has now added "Broadway producer" to her credits, as she has announced she will be a lead producer of the new musical "The Outsiders."

The stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton's landmark novel about teenagers coming of age in 1960s Tulsa debuted earlier this year at the La Jolla Playhouse in California.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” Jolie said in a statement. "I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of ‘The Outsiders’ with the world.”

Details of the hoped-for Broadway production, including performance dates and casting, have not been revealed.

“The Outsiders” musical features a story by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine that draws equally from Hinton's novel and from the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film version. The show's music and lyrics written by Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance and Levine. The production at La Jolla was directed by Danya Taymor, who will likely lead the upcoming Broadway production, as well.

Jolie, who earned an Academy Award for her performance in the film "Girl, Interrupted," is the latest celebrity to get involved in producing Broadway shows.

Singer Mariah Carey was one of the producers of the current hit “Some Like It Hot.” Dwyane Wade, actor Gabrielle Union and RuPaul joined the producing team of the closed show “Ain’t No Mo,’” and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined the producing team of last season's “Chicken & Biscuits.” Jennifer Hudson, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul were also among the producers of 2022's Tony-winner “A Strange Loop,” while the currently running “Here Lies Love” includes H.E.R., Jo Koy and Apl.de.Ap as producers.

The Associated Press contribute to this report.