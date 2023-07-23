All Sam McLellan knew about “The Book of Mormon” the first time he ever saw the show was that it was supposed to be funny.

McLellan was a youngster at the time and had started showing an interest in performing in general, and musical theater in particular.

“My older sister was living in Chicago at the time, and she said that I couldn’t really say I wanted to be in musical theater if I hadn’t seen a Broadway musical,” McLellan recalled during a recent phone conversation. “’The Book of Mormon’ was playing in Chicago at the time, and she took me to see it, simply because some friends of hers had told her it was funny.”

But for the young McLellan, “The Book of Mormon” was more than funny. It was life-altering.

“I was just floored by it,” he said. “I knew instantly that this was something I wanted to do. Not just be involved in musical theater, but to be a part of that show.”

Now, some 10 years after his initial exposure to Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s exuberantly profane tale of a couple of naive Mormon missionaries sent to a remote village in a war-torn African country, McLellan is exactly where he wanted to be all those years ago — playing a lead role in the Broadway touring production of “The Book of Mormon.”

The show is returning to Tulsa as a special bonus production from Celebrity Attractions.

“I wouldn’t say my entire career has been spent pursuing a role in this show,” McLellan said, laughing. “But I will say that every time I heard that some role had come open, I would beg my agent to get me an audition. It took a number of tries, but things finally aligned.”

McLellan has the role of Elder Price, a “golden boy” type who believes that his missionary abilities would be put to the greatest and most effective use in a place like Orlando, Florida.

However, he ends up being paired with a terribly insecure fellow missionary, Elder Cunningham (Sam Nackman), and sent to a small village in northern Uganda, which is plagued by sexually transmitted diseases as well as violent incursions led by a self-styled general with an unprintable name.

Elder Price’s self-confidence endures calamities of near-biblical proportions, to the point where he turns his back on his faith and his fellow missionary, whose extremely creative, if unorthodox, way of relating the Gospel becomes something the villagers embrace — in their own, unique way.

McLellan said he felt an affinity for the character of Elder Price from that very first time he saw the show.

“I would say that, in real life, my personality is somewhere between Elder Price and Elder Cunningham,” he said. “But I felt a real connection with Elder Price and the arc his character follows.”

One thing McLellan said he endeavored to instill in his portrayal is the idea that, in spite of his self-confidence and self-righteous attitude, Elder Price is just as naive in his own way as his more bumbling colleague.

“I know that some people who have played this role have gone the other direction, to the point that the audience takes a kind of joy in seeing Elder Price get his comeuppance,” McLellan said. “You know, the character has been such a raging (expletive) that you want to see him go through all these humiliations.

“But I see him as someone who really doesn’t know very much,” he said. “He’s been talked up as this kind of ‘golden boy’ all his life, and things have gone relatively easy for him. That makes him a character I think audiences are more inclined to like, and to root for. It makes all the terrible things that happen to him worse, because he really doesn’t deserve such treatment.”

That character arc, McLellan said, is why some actors have referred to the character of Elder Price as “the male equivalent of Elphaba,” the green gal at the center of “Wicked,” in terms of its emotional and vocal extremes.

“It is a hard book to sing,” McLellan acknowledged. “There are stretches in the show where the singing is really just relentless, and it’s tough to have to deal with that amount of vocal work without a break.

“Of course, when I say that to people,” he added, laughing, “they say, ‘But you make it seem so easy.’ And I just tell them, ‘that’s why I get paid to do this.’”

Tulsa audiences might recognize McLellan from the musical “Anastasia.” He performed the romantic lead of Dmitri when that show came to Tulsa in July 2022.

“Tulsa was one of my last shows with that company,” he said. “We closed in Tulsa, then I did two shows in Boston, and the next day I was in New York City rehearsing for ‘The Book of Mormon.’”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.