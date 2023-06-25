The Tulsa City-County Library has chosen for its annual One Book, One Tulsa reading initiative the best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner.

Zauner, also known as the creative force behind the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast, will be in Tulsa to take part in a free event that will serve as the culmination of the project, 6 p.m. July 28. During this event, held at Central Library downtown, Zauner will discuss her book, answer questions from the audience and sign copies, which will be available for purchase from Magic City Books.

Copies of “Crying in H Mart” will also be available for checkout from Tulsa City-County Library.

The annual “One Book, One Tulsa” event fosters literacy within Tulsa County through this community-wide book reading and encourages conversation about a meaningful work.

“Crying in H Mart” began as an essay Zauner wrote and published in the New York Magazine in 2018, which dealt with Zauner’s grief in the wake of her mother’s death. She would often find herself weeping as she shopped at H Marts, a string of U.S. stores that specialize in Korean foods and products.

She later expanded the essay into a book that chronicles her often-troubled relationship with her mother, using food as a way of establishing identity, as Zauner felt that she lost her primary connection to her Korean heritage with the death of her mother.

“Crying in H Mart” was one of the best-selling books of 2021, spending more than one year on the New York Times Best-Seller List. It was chosen as one of the best books of the year by the Washington Post, NPR, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly and more, and it was on former President Barack Obama’s list of favorite books of the year.

In addition to the July 28 event, the Tulsa City-County Library will host a number of events throughout the coming weeks that are designed to deepen one’s understanding of Zauner’s memoir, along with Korean-American culture and history.

For a complete list of programs, and more information on the One Tulsa, One Book program: tulsalibrary.org/one-book-one-tulsa-one-tulsa.

