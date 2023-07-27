James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twenty Tulsa artists, including musicians, writers, film makers, photographers, ceramicists and installation artists, are the inaugural recipients of grants from the Artists Creative Fund, a new program of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Each artist, selected from more than 140 applicants, will receive a $10,000 grant to help them test, explore and create innovative work. The projects must be completed and presented by March 31, 2024.

"The George Kaiser Family Foundation is pleased to nurture the talent and creativity of Tulsa-based artists," said Annie Koppel Van Hanken, the foundation's chief program officer. "By investing in local talent, we cultivate a thriving cultural landscape that enhances the vitality and identity of Tulsa. The Artists Creative Fund is a new investment and one we really hope further spurs artistic expression in our community.”

The Artists Creative Fund, created in a partnership with the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), a Northwest Arkansas based regional arts services provider, is the latest effort by the George Kaiser Family Foundation to improve funding, visibility and professional development for Tulsa-based artists and creatives.

The foundation supports more than 20 arts organizations in Tulsa and founded the successful Tulsa ArtistFellowship, which awards three-year, place-based arts fellowships.

Artists selected for the Artists Creative Fund grants, and their projects, are:

● Antonio Andrews of No Parking Studios: a five-part neon series on the experience of Black travelers who relied on "The Negro Motorist Green Book" to travel across the country.

● David Alan Broome: live performance combining a string quartet, percussion, piano and live electronics with artificial intelligence software.

● Greg Fallis: a documentary about the King Cabbage Brass Band in conjunction with the release of its first album.

● Symon Hajjar of Hot Toast Music Company; a field guide to inspire kids to interact with native Oklahoma flora and fauna.

● Elizabeth Henley: exhibits pairing jewelry and visual artists to address women's beauty standards.

● Aaron Jones: immersive soundscape installations that represent significant Tulsa interiors.

● Nic Annette Miller: interactive public art experience on the natural habitats and importance of bees.

● Hayley Nichols: collaborate art experience on the self-soothing nature of humming.

● Isabel Perozo: production of the Spanish-language play, "¿Dónde están los gemelos Miller?"

● Đan Lynh Phạm: installation of Vietnamese lanterns.

● Rachel Rector: exhibit of large-scale images of the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve.

● Dr. Tamecca Rogers: animated cartoon series that promotes inclusion and respect.

● Brad E. Rose: interactive sound performance and installation about humans’ impact on the environment.

● Amy Sanders de Melo: interactive ceramic installations dealing with racial injustice and political discord.

● Lindsey Smith: a collection of essays by Oklahoma writers on topics of race, health care, immigration, environment and education.

● Casii Stephan: will produce an original EP release show in Tulsa.

● Colleen Thurston: documentary about those working to protect and preserve the Kiamichi River.

● Parker D. Wayne: fashion show.

● Tazmen West of Slow Cozy: new recording of works exploring relationality.

● Tate Wittenberg: full-length documentary on the history of the Cain’s Ballroom.

For more: artistscreativefund.art.

