It was the promise of free food that set Gerald Ramsey on the path that would put him in the center of the Circle of Life.

Ramsey was living in Honolulu, helping to care for a cousin in poor health. His cousin’s home was within walking distance of the Polynesian Cultural Center, a popular tourist destination in Honolulu, so Ramsey applied for a job there, taking part as a dancer in productions designed to showcase many Pacific island cultures.

“I ended up staying there a lot longer than I meant to,” said Ramsey, who is a native of American Samoa. “But I honestly had no ambitions to go into musical theater. I was studying anthropology and linguistics at the university and teaching English as a second language. I was fully expecting that I would go into teaching.

“Then, ‘The Lion King’ came to Honolulu, and a friend of mine began encouraging some of us to audition,” he said. “She ended up saying that, if I went to the audition, she would buy me dinner that evening. And I’m not the sort of person who turns down a free meal.”

Ramsey was also, at the time, someone who had never auditioned for a theatrical production. He came to the audition wearing sandals and a lavalava, a traditional Samoan garment. Ramsey also brought along his guitar to accompany himself, as he couldn’t afford to pay for sheet music for an accompanist.

“I thought there was no way I’d be chosen because I wasn’t dressed like all the other people; I didn’t move in the same way,” Ramsey said. “But I suppose the fact that I did stand out worked in my favor.”

Ramsey said he did get the promised meal. But more importantly, Ramsey also got the role of Mufasa, the leader of a pride of lions whose mysterious death prompts his son Simba to seek his own destiny as the pride’s new leader, in the stage musical version of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Celebrity Attractions is presenting this Tony Award-winning production for a multi-week run at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Ramsey earned the role of Mufasa in 2017 and has been with the company ever since, with the exception of the nearly two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For someone making his professional debut in such a high-profile role was “overwhelming,” Ramsey said. “At the beginning, I truly felt that there was no place for me here — unlike most of the people around me, I had no degree in musical theater. And while the cast has people from many different races and cultures, I was the only Samoan, the only Pacific Islander, even the only Asian in the cast.

“Then one day, Tshidi Manye, the South African actress who was playing Rafiki on tour and has since joined the Broadway cast, sat me down and talked me through a lot of things. She said, ‘I don’t have a degree, but what I am able to do is share my culture — the songs, the dances, the stories, the things that are in our bones — through this music, these dances, this story.’”

Manye’s words helped Ramsey deal with his feelings of self-doubt by making him realize that the world of commercial musical theater has at its core a truly elemental purpose.

“It also helped me to understand why this show has been so overwhelmingly successful,” Ramsey said. “It’s a story that connects in some way to just about everyone.”

And for Ramsey, one of those connections involved his grandfather, who was a leader in his small village.

“He was an extremely kind and generous man, with a bit of a mischievous side, as well,” he said. “His life was one devoted to the service first of his family, then of his village, and he was someone very much in my mind when I began to think about the character of Mufasa.”

Ramsey said Mufasa’s showcase song, “They Live in You,” also carries special resonance for him.

“I believe that we are the product of our ancestors,” he said. “I know that whatever gifts I have — the way I look, the way I sing — I inherited from my grandparents. That is why, whenever someone pays me a compliment about my performance, I always say thank you to my grandmother and grandfather.”

