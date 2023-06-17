Thistle blooms may be beautiful, but the pleasantries stop there. Oklahoma’s Noxious Weed Law requires landowners to eradicate at least three species.

The invasive three, of Asian and European origin, can cause issues for livestock but should not be confused with harmless native species, and therein lies the need to know the prickly differences.

Oklahomans shouldn’t go overboard eliminating every thorned or purple-flowered weed from cattle pastures or their home wildflower gardens, said Ray Moranz, grazing lands pollinator ecologist with the Xerces Society and partner biologist with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The trick is knowing native from noxious.

“I am very pro-native thistles and actually grow them at my place,” said Ray Moranz, grazing lands pollinator ecologist with the Xerces Society and partner biologists with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service. “It is good to leave native thistles in your flower garden or landscape.”

According to the Ag Department, landowners must control musk, Scotch and Canada thistles, as noxious weeds listed as a public nuisance. Bull thistle and distaff thistle are invasive species of lesser concern, but the department recommends similar treatment.

The department can use enforcement action and fines to spur landowners into action. People can even file a complaint with the department, which will then notify the landowner.

Early June is a good time to scan fields for giant, showy invasive musk thistles that are enjoying a banner season in 2023 in some areas.

According to Sara Wallace, plant diagnostician with Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension, this year’s boon could be an offshoot of last year’s drought.

“Last year, they were stressed with drought and high heat; when they’re stressed, plants will go into seed production mode before they die. A lot of plants went into that mode last summer,” she said.

Musk thistle flowers throughout the summer. It is the widest spread statewide. It can grow 7 feet tall, with brilliant purple 3-inch-wide, pom-pom-like blooms. A single musk thistle can produce around 20,000 seeds that can remain viable for 10 years.

It can be easily confused with the native tall thistle, which starts blooming a little later. The difference in blooming times makes the first weeks of June a good time to scan fields for musk thistles. Finding mature plants also can help landowners find more minor starts growing near ground level.

“Another good trick for identifying native species is the underside of the leaves will be white or silvery,” Moranz said. “None of the invasive species have white or silver undersides on their leaves.”

Hundreds of tiny flowers make up a single bloom on native tall thistles, a boon for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. It is a host plant for hungry caterpillars of painted lady butterflies, the seeds provide food for sparrows and finches, and all the insects and birds it attracts are fodder for animals that live higher on the food chain, Moranz said.

“Tall thistle and other native thistles are not a problem, and we don’t want people going out and killing the native thistles, but unfortunately, that probably happens a lot,” Moraz said.

OSU Extension and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry have plenty of guidance when it comes to identifying native thistles and for eradicating the invasive varieties. Cutting off the flowers before they seed and cutting the root just below the surface of the soil is recommended. Herbicides that target heavy broadleafs are another option.

The Ag Department website at ag.ok.gov contains an easy-to-follow key for identifying thistles by their leaves, shapes, colors and blooms. The Xerces Society offers a complete guide to North American native thistles and their benefits and propagation at Xerces.org.

The Oklahoma Ecology Project is a nonprofit dedicated to in-depth reporting on Oklahoma’s conservation and environmental issues. Learn more at okecology.org