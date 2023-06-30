The iconic symbol of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, the Frankmobile, will be steaming into the Tulsa area just in time for the Fourth of July — the holiday with which hot dogs are most associated.

The 27-foot-long vehicle will be traveling around the Tulsa area July 3-7, but will make a scheduled stop at the QT Freedom Fest, 4-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 1875 S. Boulder Park Drive.

While in town, the "Frankfurters" who pilot these souped-up sausages will be handing out hot dog-shaped "Frank Whistles," the palm-sized wind instrument that has been around since the 1950s, as well as awarding "Franks for Frank," a coupon for a free package of Oscar Mayer hot dogs to all those whose names are some variation of the word "frank."

This is the first Fourth of July foray for the fleet of Frankmobiles under their new monikers. The vehicle was originally known as the Wienermobile when it debuted in 1936, in reference to the long-running commercial jingle, "I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener...."

It retained the Wienermobile name throughout the subsequent years and physical modifications until May of this year, when the vehicles were rechristened as "Frankmobiles," and its crews, once known as "Hotdoggers," now designated as "Frankfurters."

The name change, according to a press release, was made in to highlight the launch of a new recipe for its 100-percent beef franks, which promises "a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste."

Whatever steams your buns.

To learn more about the Frankmobile and track its upcoming stops: OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile.